Turnovers cost David City against Centura

Three fumbles and a turnover on downs stalled four David City drives and allowed Centura capitalized for a 42-13 win over the Scouts onFriday.
David City (2-4) senior quarterback Dylan Vodicka passed for 110 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 45 yards and a score to lead David City, but Centura (3-2) passed for 136 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
"We got down there and just put some great dries together and didn't finish," head coach Robert Evans said. "We left 21 points out there on the field. We get those and we just keep running the ball on them."
Evans also was hoping to see more out of his defense.
Centura led 21-7 after the first quarter, 28-7 at halftime and 42-13 after three. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.
David City's first touchdown came in the first quarter off a 60-yard pass from Vodicka to Jordan Kracl. The Scouts scored the last touchdown of the game at the end of the third when Vodicka scored from the 2-yard line.
"After watching the film, we did not play our assignment football," Evans said. "We have guys that are trying to do other people's jobs on the field. It has cost us."
Centura scored on runs of 64 and 15 yards and a 33-yard pass in the first quarter.
Centura threw for a 14-yard pass in the second quarter and a 19-yard passing score in the third. Centura also returned a fumble and went 38 yards for a score in the third.
David City has now lost three straight games after starting the year 2-1, but Evans believes there is still time to fix the problems.
The Scouts schedule isn't easy to close the season with Class C-2 No. 4 Aquinas (4-2) and No. 1 Oakland-Craig (5-0) still on the docket.
"We're fixing it," Evans said. "People aren't going to remember those games, what they're going to remember is how we finish. That was my big talk to them Saturday morning and this morning at scouting report."
There were some positives in Friday's game, including younger players stepping up and showing promise.
"We had a couple of guys that haven't seen (the field) and I did see a couple of guys that got in that usually don't see a lot of playing time and they did really well," Evans said. "A couple of underclassmen stepped up and played really well."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
