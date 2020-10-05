Turnovers cost David City against Centura

Three fumbles and a turnover on downs stalled four David City drives and allowed Centura capitalized for a 42-13 win over the Scouts onFriday.

David City (2-4) senior quarterback Dylan Vodicka passed for 110 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 45 yards and a score to lead David City, but Centura (3-2) passed for 136 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

"We got down there and just put some great dries together and didn't finish," head coach Robert Evans said. "We left 21 points out there on the field. We get those and we just keep running the ball on them."

Evans also was hoping to see more out of his defense.

Centura led 21-7 after the first quarter, 28-7 at halftime and 42-13 after three. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.

David City's first touchdown came in the first quarter off a 60-yard pass from Vodicka to Jordan Kracl. The Scouts scored the last touchdown of the game at the end of the third when Vodicka scored from the 2-yard line.