Turnovers derail Tigers
Turnovers derail Tigers

Lanae Aerts

Lanae Aerts lines up a free throw in a game last season. Aerts and the Tigers lost to Exeter-Milligan by two points on Tuesday, 

 Nate Tenopir

East Butler girls basketball was two points away from upsetting D-2 No. 10 Exeter-Milligan but 35 turnovers including one at the end of the game proved to be too much to overcome for the Tigers on Tuesday at home. 

East Butler (1-2) sophomore Katie Haney had the ball down two with 12 seconds to go but missed a game-tying jump shot. The Tigers fouled and had a chance at the rebound after a missed free throw by the Timberwolves. Instead, the rebound was dribbled out of bounds and East Butler lost 42-40.

"It was a tough loss," Head coach James Kriz said. "We're playing too fast and were not taking care of the ball. There were far too many wasted possessions that ended in turnovers or bad shots." 

Exeter-Milligan (3-0) took a 13-8 lead in the first quarter but East Butler closed the gap to 26-22 by the end of the first half. 

The Timberwolves stretched their lead to 35-29 in the third before the Tigers outscored them 11-7 in the fourth quarter. 

Exeter-Milligan sophomore Jasmine Turrubiates prove especially difficult to guard, leading all players with 12 points. 

East Butler junior Allie Rigatuso led the Tigers with 11 points and Haney added 10. Rigatuso also hauled in a team-high nine rebounds and swiped four steals. 

Rigatuso, junior Lanae Aerts and freshman Madison Dewitt each dished out three assists. 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net 

