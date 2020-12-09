Turnovers derail Tigers

East Butler girls basketball was two points away from upsetting D-2 No. 10 Exeter-Milligan but 35 turnovers including one at the end of the game proved to be too much to overcome for the Tigers on Tuesday at home.

East Butler (1-2) sophomore Katie Haney had the ball down two with 12 seconds to go but missed a game-tying jump shot. The Tigers fouled and had a chance at the rebound after a missed free throw by the Timberwolves. Instead, the rebound was dribbled out of bounds and East Butler lost 42-40.

"It was a tough loss," Head coach James Kriz said. "We're playing too fast and were not taking care of the ball. There were far too many wasted possessions that ended in turnovers or bad shots."

Exeter-Milligan (3-0) took a 13-8 lead in the first quarter but East Butler closed the gap to 26-22 by the end of the first half.

The Timberwolves stretched their lead to 35-29 in the third before the Tigers outscored them 11-7 in the fourth quarter.