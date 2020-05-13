Uhrmacher sworn in as clerk magistrate

“She’s a very nice person,” Reiter added. “I consider her a coworker and a friend.”

Uhrmacher applied for the position and underwent an interview process with the court’s local judges. Judge C. Jo Petersen conducted the oath of office Monday morning with Uhrmacher’s family and mother-in-law present.

Uhrmacher said she is looking forward to being able to perform weddings as part of her duties. In fact, Monday was also a special day as it was her 24th wedding anniversary.

“I stood there thinking, ‘Twenty-four years ago we said our wedding vows,” Uhrmacher said.

A more formal oath of office ceremony will take place once the COVID-19 pandemic passes, she noted.

Uhrmacher said another employee will be hired to fill her now vacant position of records clerk. The previous clerk magistrate left the role to accept a job in human resources for Butler County.

In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two sons who are very active with extracurricular activities.

“I like to scrapbook and spend time with my family,” Uhrmacher said.

She plans on staying in her new position as a clerk magistrate for the foreseeable future.