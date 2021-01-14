Vandenberg post seventh double double

David City senior Lauren Vandenberg recorded her seventh double-double of the season on Tuesday through only 12 games in a 60-34 win over Raymond Central at home.

Vandenberg who is now averaging nearly 16 points and 11 rebounds a game scored 23 points which equals a season-best while grabbing 15 rebounds.

The Scouts (8-4) also played some of the best defense they have all season holding the Mustangs (1-9) to just seven points in the first half.

"Outstanding defensive effort in the first half to hold Raymond Central to seven points," head coach Sam Schlautman said. "Once again the girls shared the ball well on the offensive end. We ran the floor in transition very well. Lauren had a nice night from the post and Emily Johnson hit shots and attacked the hoop very well."

Junior Emily Johnson hit 4 of 9 shots from behind the arc, scoring 21 points for David City. Junior Beely Behrns dished out a team-high seven assists and swiped four steals.

Denker scores 33 in defeat

Sophomore Caden Denker scored a career-high 33 points and hauled in 13 rebounds against Raymond Central (4-4) on Tuesday but it wasn't as the Scouts (2-9) fell 71-67.