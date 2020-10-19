Vodicka lights up Tekamah-Herman

Tekamah-Herman scored one more touchdown on a 3-yard run to close the gap to 35-14.

Denker finished with 94 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and Vodicka rushed for 67 yards on 10 carries. Kracl led David City in receiving with 73 yards and a touchdown on two receptions, Navrkal hauled in one catch for 44 yards and a touchdown and Eickmeier caught two passes for 17 yards and a touchdown.

"I thought Cavan Navrkal really stepped up receiverwise," Evans said. "He is kind of in the shadows, but he stepped up and made a big play for us when we needed it."

It wasn't mistake-free however; the Scouts fumbled twice and threw an interception.

"Offensively we had three turnovers," Evans said. "The great teams that we face year round, we just can't have those mental mistakes in order to be successful."

Vodicka also led the team in tackles with 11, two of those were for a loss.Vodicka and Kracl each hauled in an interception, and James Escamilla recovered a fumble.