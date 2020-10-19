Vodicka lights up Tekamah-Herman

David City senior quarterback Dylan Vodicka had one of his best performances of the season in Friday's win over Tekamah-Herman. In a 35-14 road victory, Vodicka threw for 117 yards and three touchdowns.
The win snaps a four-game losing streak for David City (3-5). Tekamah-Heman (1-7) was looking to snap a five-game losing streak of its own.
"I was pleased with it," head coach Robert Evans said. "We threw the ball, which opened up our run game. Our goal is to get 175 yards rushing and we were at about 172. Overall, I was very pleased."
Vodicka threw for his first touchdown in the second quarter when he connected with Harley Eickmeier from 10 yards out to give the Scouts a 7-0 lead.
Caden Denker scored from 2 yards out to extend the lead to 15-0 and added the two-point conversion. Vodicak gave David City a 21-point lead when he hit Cavan Navrkal on a 44-yard pass to end the half.
Vodicka opened up the second half on another big play when he found Jordan Kracl for a 48-yard touchdown pass. The Tigers closed the gap to 28-6 on a 48-yard pass, but Denker put the game away on a 14-yard run.
Tekamah-Herman scored one more touchdown on a 3-yard run to close the gap to 35-14.
Denker finished with 94 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and Vodicka rushed for 67 yards on 10 carries. Kracl led David City in receiving with 73 yards and a touchdown on two receptions, Navrkal hauled in one catch for 44 yards and a touchdown and Eickmeier caught two passes for 17 yards and a touchdown.
"I thought Cavan Navrkal really stepped up receiverwise," Evans said. "He is kind of in the shadows, but he stepped up and made a big play for us when we needed it."
It wasn't mistake-free however; the Scouts fumbled twice and threw an interception.
"Offensively we had three turnovers," Evans said. "The great teams that we face year round, we just can't have those mental mistakes in order to be successful."
Vodicka also led the team in tackles with 11, two of those were for a loss.Vodicka and Kracl each hauled in an interception, and James Escamilla recovered a fumble.
"I thought coach (Dillion) Nerud did a great job of scouting them and everything," Evans said. "We really shut them down in the run game. They had a couple big passes. ...Overall, defensively I was very pleased with our performance."
Despite entering the game on a losing skid, Evans didn't approach preparation any differently. Evans gave credit to the scout team for preparing the varsity.
"I don't put any more emphasis on any game," he said. "We focus one game at a time and we prepare one game at a time. The scout team did a really nice job preparing them. They were up tempo and everything. Give credit to our scout team. They got them ready for it; varsity guys answered when they needed to."
Altogether, David City outgained Tekamah-Herman 289-138. Tekamah-Herman entered the game averaging just over 100 passing yards per game and just over 76 rushing yards. The Scouts held the Tigers to 86 passing yards and 52 rushing yards.
David City will close the regular season on Thursday at home against C-2 No. 2 Oakland-Craig (6-1).
"We know they're a big, physical team," Evans said. "That's kind of what our goal is to get to at David City. They're just going to run it down our throat. They're going to impose their will on us, so we're going to have to respond back. That's what we're preparing for."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
