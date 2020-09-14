Volleyball Wrap: David City sweeps East Butler

Senior Lauren Vandenberg dissected East Butler on Sep. 10 leading David City to a three-set sweep of 25-6, 25-14 and 25-12.
After starting 0-3, David City (3-4) has now won three out of its last four. East Butler (0-10) is still looking for its first win.
Vandenberg was dominant is all aspects leading the Scouts with 18 kills and five aces while blocking two shots. The Scouts also cut down on making errors which was a goal coming into the match.
"It felt so good to get back into that routine," Vandenberg said. "We made a goal that we wouldn't make three consecutive errors, that we would fix our errors and come right back. It felt really good to accomplish that goal. We all came together and had a really good time."
Vandenberg was also happy to have a big impact on the game.
She gave a lot of credit to senior Payton Andel who led David City with 30 assists.
"It definitely felt good connecting with my setter and just knowing the whole team worked together and it's just just me, it's everyone," Vandenberg said.
David City head coach Tali Reeves was also happy with how the Scouts performed. She was especially happy with how the Scouts cut down on errors.
"We played clean," she said. "We haven't done that yet. We served aggressive. We took care of free balls. I'm really proud of them tonight."
David City is in action next on Thursday in a triangular in Milford (5-3). Malcolm (7-3) is the other team in attendance.
East Butler is in action next on Thursday at D-1 No. 10 Mead (9-3).
Aquinas (3-4) and Shelby-Rising City (1-5) also played each other on Thursday.
The Monarchs swept the Huskies 25-9, 25-14, 25-15
SRC senior Reece Ingalls and freshman Ava Larmon tried to keep the game close, leading the Huskies with five kills each, but the Huskies only finished with 15 kills as a team and committed 19 attacking errors.
Aquinas and Shelby-Rising City were also both in action on Saturday. Aquinas played in the North Bend Tournament and Shelby-Rising City competed in the Howells-Dodge tournament.
The Monarchs and Huskies went a combined 0-4 during those tournaments.
North Bend Central (6-4) defeated Aquinas, 23-25, 25-12, 26-24 and C-1 No. 7 Wayne (6-3) defeated Aquinas Catholic, 25-21, 25-22.
Elgin Public/Pope John (1-4) defeated Shelby-Rising City, 25-20, 25-14 and C-2 No. 6 Howells-Dodge (7-2) defeated Shelby-Rising City, 25-10, 25-10.
"SRC really struggled with our passing game in both matches," head coach Sean Wickham said. "We had a lot of unforced errors and had a hard time running an offense. We will have to improve our passing game if we are going to be competitive."
Ingalls and Larmon led the Huskies in kills during the tournament with eight each.
Shelby-Rising City is in action next on Thursday in a triangular at C-2 No. 10 Centennial (8-4). Hampton (6-6) is the other team competing.
Aquinas is in action next on Thursday in a home match against Columbus Scotus (4-4).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
