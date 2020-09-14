Volleyball Wrap: David City sweeps East Butler

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Lauren Vandenberg dissected East Butler on Sep. 10 leading David City to a three-set sweep of 25-6, 25-14 and 25-12.

After starting 0-3, David City (3-4) has now won three out of its last four. East Butler (0-10) is still looking for its first win.

Vandenberg was dominant is all aspects leading the Scouts with 18 kills and five aces while blocking two shots. The Scouts also cut down on making errors which was a goal coming into the match.

"It felt so good to get back into that routine," Vandenberg said. "We made a goal that we wouldn't make three consecutive errors, that we would fix our errors and come right back. It felt really good to accomplish that goal. We all came together and had a really good time."

Vandenberg was also happy to have a big impact on the game.

She gave a lot of credit to senior Payton Andel who led David City with 30 assists.

"It definitely felt good connecting with my setter and just knowing the whole team worked together and it's just just me, it's everyone," Vandenberg said.

David City head coach Tali Reeves was also happy with how the Scouts performed. She was especially happy with how the Scouts cut down on errors.