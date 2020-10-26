Volleyball Wrap: David City wins Southern Nebraska Conference

Oct. 20
David City def. Centennial, 25-21, 25-17: David City capped off the regular season with a Southern Nebraska Conference tournament championship after defeating Centennial in two sets.
The Scouts were led by senior Lauren Vandenberg with 16 kills, an ace and one block.
"Finishing off the regular season with a Conference Championship was an amazing feat for this team," head coach Tali Reeves said. "They are playing with confidence and having fun doing it. They are a fun team to watch. Our defense overall was very sound and made it tough on them. Lauren had a great game offensively, and we hit well as a team."
The Scouts held the Broncos to just 16 kills while forcing 13 attacking errors. David City finished with 30 kills.
David City def. C-2 #5 Thayer Central, 25-22, 25-21: David City trailed by four points late in the second set, but battled back to win and sweep Thayer Central (20-4) in the semifinals of the SNC tournament.
"Tough serving and defense allowed us to do that," Reeves said. "Lauren and Maya (Couch) both hit really well and put the ball away for us. It was a complete team effort."
Vandenberg led the team with 11 kills, Neely Behrns added seven and Couch contributed six more.
Oct. 19
David City def. Sutton, 26-24, 25-9: After a close first set, David City found its rhythm to get a win in the first round of the SNC tournament against Sutton (12-11)
Couch led the Scouts with 10 kills, Vandenberg added six more and Behrns finished with five. David City only committed seven attacking errors.
Natalie Blue served a team-high three aces and Avery Couch blocked five shots.
Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-10, 25-14: Senior Reece Ingalls led the Huskies with 11 kills and four aces as SRC defeated Nebraska Lutheran (1-24) in a two-set sweep.
It was the seventh sweep of the season for Shelby-Rising City, which is now 9-1 against the Knights since 2010. SRC has won the last four meetings.
Junior Emily Willis led the team in blocks with two, junior Wendy Godejohn recorded 13 digs and senior Maddie Hopwood finished with 16 assists.
Osceola def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-14: East Butler (3-26) was eliminated from the Crossroads Conference tournament by Osceola (10-12).
No stats were available for the match.
Oct. 22
D-2 #9 Exeter-Milligan def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-7, 25-19, 25-11: Shelby-Rising City (8-19) wrapped up the regular season with a home loss to Exeter-Milligan (20-8)
Exeter-Milligan junior Cameran Jansky delivered 16 kills and served an ace and senior Jaiden Papik finished with 12 kills and five aces.
"(We) had some illness during the week and Covid issues that forced us to change the lineup for the game," coach Sean Wickham said. "Hopefully we can be at full strength for subdistricts. We will have to play our best match of the year to beat Centennial."
