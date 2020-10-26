Volleyball Wrap: David City wins Southern Nebraska Conference

Oct. 20

David City def. Centennial, 25-21, 25-17: David City capped off the regular season with a Southern Nebraska Conference tournament championship after defeating Centennial in two sets.

The Scouts were led by senior Lauren Vandenberg with 16 kills, an ace and one block.

"Finishing off the regular season with a Conference Championship was an amazing feat for this team," head coach Tali Reeves said. "They are playing with confidence and having fun doing it. They are a fun team to watch. Our defense overall was very sound and made it tough on them. Lauren had a great game offensively, and we hit well as a team."

The Scouts held the Broncos to just 16 kills while forcing 13 attacking errors. David City finished with 30 kills.

David City def. C-2 #5 Thayer Central, 25-22, 25-21: David City trailed by four points late in the second set, but battled back to win and sweep Thayer Central (20-4) in the semifinals of the SNC tournament.

"Tough serving and defense allowed us to do that," Reeves said. "Lauren and Maya (Couch) both hit really well and put the ball away for us. It was a complete team effort."