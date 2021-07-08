Weather - July 8
Related to this story
Most Popular
The members of the Butler County Board of Supervisors accepted District 5 Supervisor Scott Steager's resignation -- with reluctance -- at thei…
Family-owned catering service and small-scale meat shop Buresh Catering & Meats has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with plans to grow.
It remains unclear who will fill the vacant seat on the City Council of David City.
Butler County
The City Council of David City has approved more than $250,000 in much-needed equipment upgrades for its streets and wastewater departments.
Butler County Sheriff's Office K-9 Patrol service dog Sting has entered retirement.
Editor's note: With the 35th annual Butler County Relay for Life taking place in June, seven cancer survivors in Butler County are sharing the…
Opportunities were abundant for young and less experienced David City football players at the Lakeview 7-on-7 league last month. Those youngst…
Joanna Uden is settling in nicely.
Matthew J. Stoll