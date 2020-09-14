Wingard throws 4 TDs, but Huskies remain winless

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shelby-Rising City senior quarterback Colin Wingard completed 11 of 28 passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn't enough as the Huskies fell 58-34 to Exeter-Milligan/Friend at home on Friday.

Shelby-Rising City (0-3) only trailed by two points after the first quarter, but EMF (3-0) outscored SRC 28-6 in the second and third quarters to pull away.

Both teams scored 14 in the fourth.

"It has been a tough start to the season obviously," head coach Zach Kubik said. "It's nothing you ever plan for or want. However, I feel like we have played some great teams at the start that will help us in the games down the road.

"Our kids are coming out of these three games with a lot of experience and learning opportunities. We will continue to keep working hard and learn from mistakes."

The Huskies also rushed for 116 yards. Junior Hunter White led the rushing attack with 52 yards and a touchdown on four carries. He also had 34 receiving yards and 25 kick return yards.

Senior Mick Hoatson had 57 yards and two touchdowns on five catches.