 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wingard throws 4 TDs, but Huskies remain winless
View Comments

Wingard throws 4 TDs, but Huskies remain winless

{{featured_button_text}}
Collin Wingard

Collin Wingard tries to beat a defender to the sideline in a game earlier this year. Wingard passed for four touchdowns on Friday, but the Huskies fell 58-34 to EMF. 

Shelby-Rising City senior quarterback Colin Wingard completed 11 of 28 passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn't enough as the Huskies fell 58-34 to Exeter-Milligan/Friend at home on Friday. 

Shelby-Rising City (0-3) only trailed by two points after the first quarter, but EMF (3-0) outscored SRC 28-6 in the second and third quarters to pull away. 

Both teams scored 14 in the fourth. 

"It has been a tough start to the season obviously," head coach Zach Kubik said. "It's nothing you ever plan for or want. However, I feel like we have played some great teams at the start that will help us in the games down the road.

"Our kids are coming out of these three games with a lot of experience and learning opportunities. We will continue to keep working hard and learn from mistakes." 

Damian Bloebaum

Damian Bloebaum runs through a defender in a game earlier this year. Shelby-Rising City lost 58-34 to EMF on Friday. 

The Huskies also rushed for 116 yards. Junior Hunter White led the rushing attack with 52 yards and a touchdown on four carries. He also had 34 receiving yards and 25 kick return yards. 

Senior Mick Hoatson had 57 yards and two touchdowns on five catches. 

"Colin had some great success throwing the ball down the field," Kubik said. "We had seen some areas that we wanted to attack offensively and our O-Line did a great job of giving Colin time to make those throws and receivers caught the ball well and got it done." 

Shelby-Rising City is in action next on Friday at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (1-1). 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DC eyes nuisance vehicles
News

DC eyes nuisance vehicles

The City of David City is planning to begin having unlicensed and inoperable vehicles towed to an impound lot on Industrial Drive.

+2
Monarchs mow down Broncos
Sports

Monarchs mow down Broncos

  • Updated

Centennial football hadn't been shut out since 2015 when Aquinas Catholic dealt the Broncos a 35-0 loss in David City last season. After Frida…

+2
East Butler FFA receives grant
News

East Butler FFA receives grant

East Butler Public High School’s FFA has received a grant which will allow students opportunities to hear about agriculture from local produce…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Aquinas Catholic 21, Scotus Central Catholic 6

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News