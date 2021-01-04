Wrestling Wrap: Aquinas wins Wood River Duals

Trevin Brecka (160) was the star of the team, winning a gold medal and scoring 26 team points. He started the day with a pin against Wyatt Scheets of Meridian with six seconds remaining in the first period. In the semifinals, he pinned Joseph French of Axtell in 55 second. He ended his day by pinning Seth Erickson of York in the second period.

Reece Kocian (106) placed second after going 4-1 with three pins, Lane Bohac (113) finished in second after going 2-1 with two pins and Blain Orta (126) won a bronze after going 3-1.

Luke Polivka (120) and Michael Polivka (132) both finished in fifth place, Reid Glasshoff (138) and Joshua Christian (195) both came in seventh and Vincent Hageman took eighth.

"We did a fair job of competing today," head coach Doug Glasshoff said. "It’s a tough tournament, coming back from the days off for Christmas, having two practices, then competing is challenging for those that are watching their weight. Our kids did a good job of staying focused and winning some key matches when we needed them. Placing fourth out of 16 teams is great and should get us ready to compete in a full January schedule."

Shelby-Rising City Invite: Shelby-Rising City placed fifth out of 10 teams at its home tournament on Saturday.