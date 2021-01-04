Wrestling Wrap: Aquinas wins Wood River Duals

Aquinas at Wood River Holiday Duals: Aquinas Catholic added five more dual victories on Saturday winning the Wood River Holiday Dual Tournament.
Aquinas defeated Gibbon 80-0, Syracuse 51-19, Raymond Central 55-12, Amherst 72-3 and Broken Bow 41-25.
Aquinas went 8-0 against Gibbon in matches wrestled. Jakob Kavan (113), Zach Zitek (126), Nolan Eller (160), Marcus Eickmeier (170), Michael Andel (182) and Coy Meysenburg (285) all won by pin.
Kavan, Noah Scott (132), Hunter Vandenberg (138), Eller and Meysenburg all won by pin in the second dual against Syracuse.
Kavan, Zitek, Scott, Vandenberg, Ethan Schmid (145), Eller, Andel, Paul Buresh (195) and Reilly Miller (220) all pinned their opponents in round three against Raymond Central.
The pinning machine continued to roll against Amherst. Nickolite, Schmid, Eller, Eickmeier, Buresh, Andel, Meysenburg, Zitek and Vandenberg all won with pins.
Broken Bow proved to be the toughest opponent. Only Eller, Andel, Kavan and Scott won via pin. Grady Romshek (106) won 7-3, Kavan won 11-1, Zitek won 9-4, Vandenberg won 9-0 and Nickolite won 7-0.
East Butler at Fillmore Central Invite: East Butler finished fourth out of 16 teams at the Fillmore Central Holiday Invite on Dec. 30.
Trevin Brecka (160) was the star of the team, winning a gold medal and scoring 26 team points. He started the day with a pin against Wyatt Scheets of Meridian with six seconds remaining in the first period. In the semifinals, he pinned Joseph French of Axtell in 55 second. He ended his day by pinning Seth Erickson of York in the second period.
Reece Kocian (106) placed second after going 4-1 with three pins, Lane Bohac (113) finished in second after going 2-1 with two pins and Blain Orta (126) won a bronze after going 3-1.
Luke Polivka (120) and Michael Polivka (132) both finished in fifth place, Reid Glasshoff (138) and Joshua Christian (195) both came in seventh and Vincent Hageman took eighth.
"We did a fair job of competing today," head coach Doug Glasshoff said. "It’s a tough tournament, coming back from the days off for Christmas, having two practices, then competing is challenging for those that are watching their weight. Our kids did a good job of staying focused and winning some key matches when we needed them. Placing fourth out of 16 teams is great and should get us ready to compete in a full January schedule."
Shelby-Rising City Invite: Shelby-Rising City placed fifth out of 10 teams at its home tournament on Saturday.
Carter Fjell (138) and Grady Belt (145) both had successful days, winning gold medals. Fjell went 3-1 in a round robin with two pins. Belt went 4-0.
Ethan Fjell (132) placed second, Kole Eickmeier (126) and Landon Sliva (152) both came in fourth and Damian Bloebaum (120) placed fifth.
Fjell started his day by pinning Zachary Mullaly of North Bend Central in just over a minute. He followed that up with a pinfall victory against Joshua Jansen of Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
He lost in round four, but bounced back to defeat Keagan Mosel of Plainview 10-2 to win the gold.
Belt received a bye to the second round where he pinned Nathan Bahns of Clarkson/Leigh in 55 seconds. In round three, he pinned Bo Oligmueller in less than one minute. In the semifinals, he pinned Lane Belina in the second period before pinning Bode Wortman of Plainview in the championship match.
The Huskies will be in action next at the Battle Creek Brave Classic this Saturday.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net