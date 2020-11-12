Young Monarchs build for tomorrow

Aquinas softball knew it was going to take its lumps this season with a roster that only had two seniors and seven underclassmen.
The Monarch's 10-14 record might not jump off the page but was impressive to head coach Paul Gahan nonetheless. For a young team that was learning the varsity game, he saw much to be optimistic about.
"I would say the team exceeded my expectations," he said. "We were coming off an 8-19 season a year ago and the change position by position was looking pretty similar to a year ago."
Offense was the strong suit for Aquinas which averaged over eight runs per game. Four players hit over .400 on the team - Veronica Reimers (.411), Alli Hartman (.413), Claire Wisnieski (.430) and Jordyn Bohuslavsky (.493).
Pitching also improved throughout the season. Bohuslavsky was the primary player in the circle.
"The pitching came along a little better than I expected and a lot better than the pitcher expected," Gahan said. "That was a pleasant surprise. The main goal we had coming into the season was to get to double-digit wins, and we did just that. All in all, it was a pretty good season."
Over the summer season, Bohuslavsky had some troubles pitching and wasn't sure if she wanted to start in the circle. Gahan convinced her to stick with it. That resolve paid off.
"I talked her into at least giving it a try," he said. "We don't even know what happened, but something clicked with her. She started pitching much better. She's actually excited again about pitching."
Gahan credited a lot of the success to the chemistry between his players. He said the players came together even when the wins did not.
"They got along with each other," he said. "It was a good group of girls. There were never negative attitudes or negative forces on the team. They got along well and cared about each other."
In the field, the defense struggled at points, allowing just under 10 runs a game. Much of that was due to errors. The Monarchs gave up 10 or more runs in 11 games.
One of the biggest highlights of the season came late in the schedule.
Bohuslavsky tied the school record for home runs in a game with three against West Point-Beemer at home on Oct. 1. It was only the fifth time in Class C history a player had a game with three home runs.
"That was pretty cool," Gahan said. "That's something I think I'll always remember, and I'm sure she will as well."
This was the final season for two seniors - Hartman and Caitlyn Yindrick. Hartman played on the team all four years and on varsity her junior and senior years.
"This year she really, really stepped up her game all the way around," Gahan said. "I would say she struggled the first half of the season on defense, but then the latter half of the season really stepped up her game and played good defense."
Yindrick joined the softball team as a sophomore. She faced many obstacles this year but ended the season in the starting lineup.
"She hadn't played a lot of softball at this point," Gahan said. "She didn't get much playing time as a sophomore; even last year as a junior was pretty minimal playing time. It would have been easy for a girl like that to quit the game and stop playing. But she stuck with it and ended up with a good senior year."
In her last game at the subdistrict tournament, Yindrick finished with three hits.
"It was a group of girls that it was fun to coach them," Gahan said. "They got along with each other, they like each other and as a coach that makes it a lot more enjoyable."
Gahan is hoping for evermore success next year after bringing back a majority of the team. But he knows the Monarchs will have to improve defensively in order to expect more wins.
"For us to get better, we have to get better defensively," he said. "It's just hard to compete when you're struggling that much on defense. The potential is there."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
