Young Monarchs build for tomorrow

Over the summer season, Bohuslavsky had some troubles pitching and wasn't sure if she wanted to start in the circle. Gahan convinced her to stick with it. That resolve paid off.

"I talked her into at least giving it a try," he said. "We don't even know what happened, but something clicked with her. She started pitching much better. She's actually excited again about pitching."

Gahan credited a lot of the success to the chemistry between his players. He said the players came together even when the wins did not.

"They got along with each other," he said. "It was a good group of girls. There were never negative attitudes or negative forces on the team. They got along well and cared about each other."

In the field, the defense struggled at points, allowing just under 10 runs a game. Much of that was due to errors. The Monarchs gave up 10 or more runs in 11 games.

One of the biggest highlights of the season came late in the schedule.