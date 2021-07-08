Youth - July 8

Morningside announces 2020-21 Dimmitt Scholars
Morningside University has named 141 students as Dimmitt Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2020-21 academic year.
Dimmitt Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average between 3.50 and 3.75. The award is named in honor of the late Lillian Dimmitt, who served as a teacher and administrator at Morningside for more than 60 years.
Area students who have been named to this list:
David City: Vanessa M. Bohuslavsky and Trevor M. Siroky
Linwood: Tyler A. Vavrina
Elizabeth Dewispelare of David City Earns Degree at Benedictine College
ATCHISON, Kan. (June 29, 2021) - Elizabeth Dewispelare of David City, NE, has graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor's Degree in English and Secondary Education at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan.
The college graduated 309 students at the end of the academic year, including 38 with graduate degrees. The graduates heard from Bishop Andrew Cozzens, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis and a Benedictine alumnus from the class of 1991, who delivered an inspiring Commencement Address.
Candidates announced for 48th commencement at Northeast Community College
NORFOLK, Neb – Northeast Community College has celebrated the success of its graduates this spring. The College held six commencement ceremonies in the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk (Neb.) campus recently.
Some 905 students, including those earning more than one degree, and 259 who completed their studies this past summer and fall, were listed in the commencement program. This includes two students who completed their studies in spring 2020. The 905 students earned 997 degrees; 56 students earned two degrees, 10 earned three degrees, and five earned four degrees.
Area Students include:
Associate of Arts : Bellwood - Morgan Eickmeier, and Lindsey Nickolite ; David City - Nicholas Mackey; Shelby - Jamie Hopwood, Jayce Vrbka, and Megan Way. Associate of Science: Bellwood - Laura Eickmeier; David City - Justin Escamilla, Morgan Hoeft, and Breanna Stouffer; Associate of Applied Science Degree in Accounting: Rising City - Madison O'Dell. Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture: Bellwood - Colby Hopkins; Rising City - Nicholas Ruth. Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness: Bellwood - Matthew Nadrchal, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Precision Agriculture: David City - Colin Vandenberg; Associate of Applied Science Degree in Building Construction: David City - Creighton Redler; Shelby - Austin Coffin; Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business: Rising City - Taylor Potter. Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology: Octavia - Zachery Blum; Associate of Applied Science Degree in Graphic Design: David City - Nya Jakub. Associate of Applied Science Degree in Horticulture and Golf Course Management: Bellwood - Matthew Nadrchal. Diploma in Business: Rising City - Madison O'Dell. Certificate in Real Estate: Linwood - Trista Slonecker.
South Dakota State University announces dean's list
The following students have been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the spring 2021 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU'scolleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Area students include: Linwood: Cassandra Macholan and Natasha Macholan