Youth - July 8

Candidates announced for 48th commencement at Northeast Community College

NORFOLK, Neb – Northeast Community College has celebrated the success of its graduates this spring. The College held six commencement ceremonies in the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk (Neb.) campus recently.

Some 905 students, including those earning more than one degree, and 259 who completed their studies this past summer and fall, were listed in the commencement program. This includes two students who completed their studies in spring 2020. The 905 students earned 997 degrees; 56 students earned two degrees, 10 earned three degrees, and five earned four degrees.

Area Students include: