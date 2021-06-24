Rising City – Angelica Albers, Miranda Stearns.

Brooke Bell of David City receives stipend for summer research project at Nebraska

Brooke Bell of David City is among 104 undergraduates who have been awarded stipends by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.

Bell, a senior animal science and pre-veterinary medicine major, will participate in the project "Identification of Small Nucleotide Polymorphisms in FSHR, AMH and AMHR2 that May Predict Heifer Pubertal Attainment" as part of Nebraska's Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program, which supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities. Students receive a stipend of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week. The students' projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.