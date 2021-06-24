David City High School Second Semester Honor Roll 2020-21
Seventh Grade: Lorelai Aldrich, Kambri Andel, Kamryn Behrns, Xavier Boss, Cohen Denker, Jesse Divis, Alexis Kleckner, Brayden Osantowski, Hannah Pokrinchak, Addison Rands, Hayden Schmit, Jenacy Schultz, Garrett Small, Natalia Thoendel, Brittin Valentine, Daren Vodicka, and Jason White; Eighth Grade: Stanley Allen, Trinity Boss, Alexis Forney, Hannah Gangwish, Hailey Glodowski, Hayliegh Hladky, Meagan Jahde, Catlyn Kratochvil, Addison Kuhlman, Neil Olson, Brooklyn Palensky, Natalie Robak, and Reese Svoboda; Freshman: Ella Brokaw, Brock Dubbs, Grace Eickmeier, Brayden Johnson, Braxten Osantowski, Kaitlyn Palik, Joseph Scribner, Jonathan Sosa-Palencia, Alexander Thoendel, and Chloe Zegers; Sophomores: Barrett Andel, Avery Couch, Caden Denker, Savannah Gregory, Kaydense Hansen, Autumn Lindsley, Mikah Mittleider, Ava Neujahr, Valori Olson, Ava Schlotfeld, Braxton Small, Reese Soukup, Natalie Summers, Keetyn Valentine, Ashley Villalba Pena, Drew Whitney, and Cassidy Wieser; Juniors: Neely Behrns, Zachary Bongers, Jerrianne Cudaback, Maci Dion, Lili Eickmeier, Grace Farmer, Sabastian Gillespie, Emily Glodowski, Emily Johnson, Jack McKay, Lydia Ockander, Jaley Schultz, Brenna Windedahl, and Alysha Yellowbird Steele; Seniors : Payton Andel, Natalie Blum, Maya Couch, Olivia Egwuatu, Harley Eickmeier, Natelya Gibbs, Clayton Harris, Koby Harvey, Shelby Hein, Keyan Helgoth, Zoe Kastl, Jordan Kracl, Jasmyne McDonald-Gebert, Cavan Navrkal, Abby Nelson, Lauren Vandenberg, Dylan Vodicka, and Ethan Zegers.
David City High School Second Semester Honorable Mention 2020-21
Seventh Grade: Kaylee Bartak,Cheyenne Fiala,Harlan Kadavy,Madeline Moravec,Mason Prothman,Jeancarlo Rodas, and Kaydence Schauer; Eighth Grade: Evin Allen,Grant Arps,Kailey Blum,Rebecca Fitch,Chloe Foss,Alexis Harris,Davi Neves de Mont Serrat,Emily Poulas,Jaiden Ray,Parker Robinson,Lukas Sabata,Hannah Scribner,Sam Smith,Ashlyn Walker, and Rodger Yates; Freshman : Geovanni Barrios-Hernandez,Justine Fountain,Hunter Hlavac,Logan Ratkovec,Sidnee Busch,Hunter Faz,Wesley Johns,Samantha Krafka,Hayleigh Larsen,Carson Scribner, and Cadence Smaus; Juniors: Darwin Arcos, Seth Golden, Jordan Palik, Shawn Pruss, Kennen Robinson, Breanna Slonecker, and Brian Solis Soriano; Seniors : Allison Coil, Garrett Foster, Jaymison Fountain, Kayla Gay, Tyler Graybill, Nycholas McDonald-Gebert, Griffyn Roberts and Jazlyn Vazquez-Zavala.
David City High School Perfect Attendance – Second Semester 2020-21
Seventh Grade: Xavier Boss, Cohen Denker, Jesse Divis, Brayden Osantowski , Addison Rands, Garrett Small, Natalia Thoendel, and Jason White; Eighth Grade: Stanley Allen, Rebecca Fitch and Natalie Robak; Hunter Hlavac, Cassandra Maxwell, Braxten Osantowski and Joseph Scribner, Sophomores: Mikah Mittleider, Ava Neujahr, Valori Olson, and Braxton Small; Juniors: Neely Behrns, Jerrianne Cudaback,Mya Galley, Emily Johnson, and Alexus Schmoll-Sabata; Senior: Kordell Abel
David City High School Perfect Attendance 2020-21 School Year
Seventh Grade: Cohen Denker and Brayden Osantowski; Eighth Grade: Stanley Allen and Cassandra Maxwell; Freshman: Braxten Osantowski; Sophomore: Ava Neujahr
Concordia University names Spring 2021 term honors students
Concordia University, Nebraska named 239 students to its honors list for the Spring 2021 semester.
Samuel Sisco of David City, Neb., senior
Brandon Timoney of David City, Neb., senior
College of Saint Mary announces Spring 2021 Dean's List and President's Honor Roll
College of Saint Mary has announced the exceptional achievements of students with the release of the Dean's List and President's Honor Roll for the Spring 2021 Semester. In total, 174 students were named to the honorary dean's list, while 124 students made the President's Honor Roll.
"I'm so proud of our students and their commitment to excellence both in the classroom and in their communities," said Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Kimberly Allen. "It's an incredible honor to make this list and these students earned it with all the hard work they put in throughout the semester."
To qualify for the College of Saint Mary Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student. For inclusion in the President's Honor Roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above.
Brainard: Miranda Spatz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Junior, President's Honor Roll
David City: Skylar Busch, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology Pre Occupational Therapy, Freshman, Dean's List ; Evelyn Carreto, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, Sophomore, Dean's List
For more on CSM student achievements, visit CSM.edu.
President’s and Deans’ Lists released at Northeast Community College
Northeast Community College has released the President’s Honor List and Deans’ Honor List for both full and part-time students for the Spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the President’s Honor List, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 200 students made the President’s Full-time Honor List this past spring semester. Students named to the Deans’ Honor List must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-sixteen students were named to the Deans’ Honor List.
Another 354 students named to the President’s Part-Time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and 81 students named to the Deans’ Part-Time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.
PRESIDENT’S HONOR LIST - Full-Time, Spring 2021
Following is a list of students, and their respective hometowns, named to the President’s Honor List for full-time students for the Spring 2021 semester at Northeast Community College. These students earned a 4.0 grade point for at least 12 credit hours.
Brainard - Shelby Miller.
David City - Kirsten Bell, Nya Jakub, Creighton Redler.
DEANS’ HONOR LIST-Full-time, Spring 2021
The following is a list of students, and their respective hometowns, named to the Deans’ Honor List for full-time students for the Spring 2021 semester at Northeast Community College. These students attained a grade point average of 3.75 for the semester while being enrolled for at least 12 credit hours.
Bellwood – Laura Eickmeier, Matthew Nadrchal.
David City – Konner Adamy, Caden Kozisek.
Rising City – Angelica Albers, Miranda Stearns.
Brooke Bell of David City receives stipend for summer research project at Nebraska
Brooke Bell of David City is among 104 undergraduates who have been awarded stipends by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.
Bell, a senior animal science and pre-veterinary medicine major, will participate in the project "Identification of Small Nucleotide Polymorphisms in FSHR, AMH and AMHR2 that May Predict Heifer Pubertal Attainment" as part of Nebraska's Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program, which supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities. Students receive a stipend of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week. The students' projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.
The students also will have opportunities to participate in the Big Ten Academic Alliance's Graduate Education Discovery Program. In August, students from the Nebraska Summer Research Program and UCARE will present posters on their research and creative activities at a virtual campus research symposium. For more about undergraduate research at Nebraska, visit https://ucare.unl.edu.