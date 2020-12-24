 Skip to main content
UNL confers degrees

LINCOLN -- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,404 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration Dec. 19.

Diplomas will be mailed to graduates. New this year, 2020 graduates are able to download and share their digital diplomas. Details are available at https://go.unl.edu/digitaldiploma.

All 2020 graduates are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony. Among the graduates are the following area students: David City - Katie Kloke, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Jessica Reiter, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Dwight - Cole Trojan, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

