Macholan on dean’s list
BROOKINGS, South Dakota -- The following area students have been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the spring 2020 semester at South Dakota State University:
Linwood - Cassandra Marie Macholan, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences (4.0 GPA).
To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA
