 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youth
View Comments

Youth

{{featured_button_text}}

Macholan on dean’s list

BROOKINGS, South Dakota -- The following area students have been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the spring 2020 semester at South Dakota State University:

Linwood - Cassandra Marie Macholan, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences (4.0 GPA).

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News