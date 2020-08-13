Boys Basketball: SRC, East Butler embrace shortened summer

East Butler and Shelby Rising City boys basketball wasted no time in preparing for the upcoming basketball season despite the challenges of an irregular summer.
After sitting and waiting for three months for gyms to open, the Tigers and Huskies finally returned to the court together early in July.
Even with the open gyms, it has felt like a slow summer for SRC head coach Grant Gabel. For the first time in his coaching career, Gabel was unable to take his team to a team camp.
"We haven’t done anything besides open gyms," he said. "I started it right at the beginning of July when the state allowed us to. We have done nothing but open gyms. This is the first time in my career I will go through the offseason without any camps."
Gabel hosted open gyms for his team through the end of July twice a week.
Not holding camps made it difficult to evaluate talent and plan for the future. But there was some encouraging signs through the first few weeks of July.
"I haven’t officially had everyone show up for open gym so it's hard to say (how good we will be)," Gabel said. "Those that have shown up have gotten better and have worked hard."
Shelby-Rising City is focusing on improving the fundamentals. Gabel mentioned shooting, dribbling and competing every play specifically.
Basketball wasn't the only sport trying to cram everything into one month. Football, baseball and summer conditioning were all available to high school athletes during July, leaving many to pick and chose what to prioritize.
"It’s hard to get everyone to do basketball, weights, football and baseball all in one month," Gabel said. "This has been an extremely difficult task. The main thing I hope happens with the remainder of the summer is kids continue to work hard in the weight room and look to get better every day."
East Butler is dealing with similar issues, and like Shelby-Rising City, the Tigers lost many key pieces from last year.
Head coach Greg Jahde started seeing his team on June 22 for basketball activities. The Tigers held a few open gyms, but went two weeks without meeting due to floor reconditioning.
Though that cut time at home together, the Tigers attended team camp at Concordia in early July before its gym reopened.
Jahde held a few more open gyms in July before fall sports practices started this week.
The Concordia team camp has become a staple of the East Butler offseason. The Tigers have been there every year for nearly a decade.
"It's just one we like to go to," Jahde said. "We see some competition we don't normally see throughout the year. It gives me time to evaluate some players as far as where they're at and how I can see them helping the team out."
Winning isn't the only goal for Jahde. The head coach said he is more concerned with improving on the court than the score at the end of the game.
"I don't get caught up too much on if we win or lose," he said. "In my opinion, that's not what the summer is about. The summer is about developing players and seeing where you kind of stand as a team so you know what you have to work on or how the mix of guys is going to work come basketball season."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDSports@lee.net
