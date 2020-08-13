Boys Basketball: SRC, East Butler embrace shortened summer

Jahde held a few more open gyms in July before fall sports practices started this week.

The Concordia team camp has become a staple of the East Butler offseason. The Tigers have been there every year for nearly a decade.

"It's just one we like to go to," Jahde said. "We see some competition we don't normally see throughout the year. It gives me time to evaluate some players as far as where they're at and how I can see them helping the team out."

Winning isn't the only goal for Jahde. The head coach said he is more concerned with improving on the court than the score at the end of the game.

"I don't get caught up too much on if we win or lose," he said. "In my opinion, that's not what the summer is about. The summer is about developing players and seeing where you kind of stand as a team so you know what you have to work on or how the mix of guys is going to work come basketball season."

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDSports@lee.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.