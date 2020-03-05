Council elects not to adopt pro-life resolution

The David City City Council has elected not to adopt a resolution that would have declared the town a sanctuary city for unborn infants.
Mayor Alan Zavodny said that though he personally believes that life begins at conception, he did not feel that the resolution would do anything to move David City in a proper direction. He took the time to talk about people on both sides of the issue, including members of the Knights of Columbus that were in attendance at the Feb. 26 meeting.
“I’m not telling any of you what to believe,” Zavodny said. “I do think we should value all life, and that includes our elders and the disabled. I’ve been disappointed in what I would call 'strong-arm tactics' on this issue. What is the goal here? What does the research tell us? What does the resolution do? At least it is not an ordinance, which would almost guarantee an immediate lawsuit from the ACLU. Who would pay for that?
“What does this stop? Where does this stop? Resolutions that don’t move this city forward become a concern to me. I’ve received requests from outside entities to put school choices there. Obviously, school choice is an issue, but I choose not to make that a resolution that our council considers. What happens in the next meeting if someone wants to make Satan worship a religion, or the kolache the official dessert of David City? Where do resolutions stop that don’t move the city forward?”
Zavodny said that he was willing to hold a town forum where people on both sides of the abortion issue would be able to make their thoughts heard. But, representatives from the Knights of Columbus felt that Zavodny and the council needed to make a stronger stand against abortion. They said that they were in possession of a petition that 350 David City residents signed encouraging the council to protect David City from people who would perform abortions in the town.
“That’s almost 20 percent of the population (and) 25-30 percent of the voting population,” said Roy Metter, an insurance agent with Knights of Columbus Insurance in David City. “Three-hundred-and-fifty residents have signed for this resolution. I don’t expect a vote tonight, but (I want) a civil discussion about it.”
Zavodny continued to make a point about what would be best for David City and in his opinion, signing any kind of resolution about abortion doesn't do that.
“It’s appropriate to bring attention to issues that are important,” Zavodny said. “When I dug deeper, it starts here, but someone says ‘I think we need an ordinance,’ and you can’t put the toothpaste back into the tube.”
Zavodny wanted to avoid any litigation on the part of groups like the American Civil Liberties Union, who he noted would likely attempt a lawsuit if any kind of official ordinance was ever passed restricting women’s reproductive rights. That litigation, he noted, would likely be paid for by David City residents, who would not be interested in doing so for that issue.
“I promise you, we would be sued the next day, and the rate-payers of this city will be paying to defend that lawsuit,” Zavodny said.
Metter responded by saying that it was only a non-binding resolution to not “kill babies," which caused council member Skip Trowbridge to inquire if there was ever an incident where an unborn infant had been “killed” in David City.
“Have we killed any in David City since 1973?” Trowbridge said.
“I don’t know, but…” Metter said.
“I do,” Trowbridge said. “And the answer is zero.”
Zavodny reiterated his interest in a discussion that would provide a space for both sides of the issue to be addressed at a later date in a larger facility.
“We have not given ample time to hear from the other side,” Zavodny said. “We have to be able to move forward in a manner that makes sense. You beat them to the race; so, we have to hear both sides.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.