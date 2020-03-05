Council elects not to adopt pro-life resolution

The David City City Council has elected not to adopt a resolution that would have declared the town a sanctuary city for unborn infants.

Mayor Alan Zavodny said that though he personally believes that life begins at conception, he did not feel that the resolution would do anything to move David City in a proper direction. He took the time to talk about people on both sides of the issue, including members of the Knights of Columbus that were in attendance at the Feb. 26 meeting.

“I’m not telling any of you what to believe,” Zavodny said. “I do think we should value all life, and that includes our elders and the disabled. I’ve been disappointed in what I would call 'strong-arm tactics' on this issue. What is the goal here? What does the research tell us? What does the resolution do? At least it is not an ordinance, which would almost guarantee an immediate lawsuit from the ACLU. Who would pay for that?