County trying to work to stem COVID-19 tide

At this time last March, Colfax County was struggling to deal with the aftermath of devastating flooding along the Platte River, costing millions of dollars in damages and forcing thousands from their homes and farms along the river.

The one-year anniversary was supposed to be a milestone in recovery from the flooding, but no one could have anticipated what happened next.

Now, Colfax County emergency managers and medical professionals are trying to get on top of another potentially catastrophic issue: COVID-19, which has already begun community spread in Omaha and has wreaked havoc on health care systems across the world, with the U.S. unlikely to be immune.

But, panic over the issue can be alleviated through a calm reading of the facts, and Denise Kracl, public information officer and county attorney for Colfax County, is ready to serve, as she was a year ago when the flooding began to spread.

She made a visit to a local grocery store this weekend and found the shelves stocked with enough toilet paper and paper towels to get people through the crisis. However, she wasn’t able to find sanitizing wipes, as people are snatching them up in order to keep their personal materials safe.