E Street Pharmacy to end long-standing run

The E Street Discount Pharmacy, an institution in David City for decades, will shut its doors Saturday as its owners have decided to call it a career.

Bill and Judy Dubs have owned the pharmacy at 470 E St. for 35 years, and have worked there for well over 40. They have been there through good times and bad, but now, it is time to say goodbye. That said, the decision to close the doors on the downtown staple was certainly not easy.

But, Judy’s medical problems and their old age (Bill is 70), have made it untenable for them to continue as owners of the store. They attempted to find a buyer for the store; unfortunately, a proposed deal fell through and they decided to close.

“Judy has a medical problem that has to be dealt with,” Bill said. “That made the decision a whole lot easier.”

Judy and Bill are also looking forward to some good downtime, something that they haven’t had since the couple came to David City in 1971. Back then, Judy was an elementary school teacher while Bill was trying to finish up his education. They took over the store’s ownership in 1985 when the store’s prior owner moved to Columbus and left the field of pharmacy.