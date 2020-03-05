E Street Pharmacy to end long-standing run

The E Street Discount Pharmacy, an institution in David City for decades, will shut its doors Saturday as its owners have decided to call it a career.
Bill and Judy Dubs have owned the pharmacy at 470 E St. for 35 years, and have worked there for well over 40. They have been there through good times and bad, but now, it is time to say goodbye. That said, the decision to close the doors on the downtown staple was certainly not easy.
But, Judy’s medical problems and their old age (Bill is 70), have made it untenable for them to continue as owners of the store. They attempted to find a buyer for the store; unfortunately, a proposed deal fell through and they decided to close.
“Judy has a medical problem that has to be dealt with,” Bill said. “That made the decision a whole lot easier.”
Judy and Bill are also looking forward to some good downtime, something that they haven’t had since the couple came to David City in 1971. Back then, Judy was an elementary school teacher while Bill was trying to finish up his education. They took over the store’s ownership in 1985 when the store’s prior owner moved to Columbus and left the field of pharmacy.
Now, the two are the loyal owners of a pharmacy that has been a community staple for generations. They said they have always tried to provide a friendly face for the community, and have made the effort to make relationships that kept their customers coming back for their health needs.
“I always try to call people by name when they come in,” Judy said. “(We) talk a little bit about their lives and I feel that it makes them feel important.”
Customers who have come into the store following the announcement of their closing have had a sense of understanding and disappointment that an important part of their lives will be closing.
“They understand why we’re doing it,” Bill said. “They’re sad that we are (closing).”
Judy shared a similar perspective.
“Change is not easy for any of us,” Judy said. “I’m sure for them, you get into a routine to come to a place that you trust and (that) understands their needs.”
The loyal employees that had served them well for many years earned the praise of the couple and will continue to serve the community in a new location, at the David City Discount Pharmacy, just up the road from the store. Like so many others in the community, Anthony Hruska, head pharmacist at the David City Discount Pharmacy, was saddened when he heard the news that the E Street Discount Pharmacy was going to be closing.
“There is a sense of sadness,” Hruska said. “Bill and Judy have served this community for 35 years. I have the utmost respect for Bill and Judy and they both deserve many great years of retirement.”
Hruska decided to offer to bring that store's employees to his team, and all of them accepted the new roles in order to make for a smooth transition for customers who might be displaced by the store’s closure.
“I was already well aware of the talents the staff of E Street possessed prior to their closing, and if the business is going to be there to support the extra staff, then it was a no-brainer to bring their staff on board,” Hruska said. “They are all well-known and established in the community and will help to ease the transition of patients if those patients choose to do so.”
The Dubs said they feel a slight sense of melancholy towards their retirement, but it does open up the door for them to do some things that they enjoy. After they deal with Judy’s health, they hope to see the country, spent more time with their grandkids, and devote more time to one of Bill’s great passions: his hunting dogs.
“I have four (hunting dogs),” Bill said. “Four dogs and not very many birds anymore.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.