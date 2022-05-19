Schuyler Elementary School students celebrated the last day of school with the long-awaited Field Day held May 13.

Field Day is a day of games and competitions capped off by a fight for the coveted fifth-grade tug-of-war trophy, something students wait all year and sometimes several years for, Principal Bill Comley said.

This year featured several bounce houses and inflatable obstacle courses, regular obstacle courses, running challenges, water games and, of course, tug-of-war.

"Kids are excited about fifth grade tug-of-war pretty much all year, we get some in pre-k who are excited for tug-of-war," Comley said.

Comley added that they get a lot of public volunteers to work the event every year.

The games are set up at several stations around the playground and front of the school, with groups rotating through each one. At the end of the day, the classes congregate to watch the fifth graders compete in tug-of-war.

This year, Lesli Osorio's class took home the prize after a round robin elimination that came down to a six-team bracket.

Osorio said her group, the winning class, loved winning but enjoyed the water games.

"My class is really competitive," Osorio said.

On the paved part of the playground area, staff set up water games, such as a leaky-bucket relay and a cup stacking game. Principal Cara Neesen said the water station is the best part in her mind, because kids like playing with water.

"Anything water-wise is just really fun. Kids like to get wet," Neesen said. "They just get drenched by the end of it, it's really fun."

Nadia Morales, a fifth-grade teacher of one of the final six teams in the tug-of-war tournament, said the best part for teachers is letting their students be a little more free and have fun.

"It's just watching the kids have fun and not having to worry as much about academic stuff and letting them just be kids," Morales said.

Comley said this is something of a reward for the students after the school year.

"Field day is just for the kids to go out and have fun. They worked hard all year," Comley said.

