'I gave my life to the Lord': Godoy gives back through church, community

Godoy also serves on the board of Columbus United Federal Credit Union, which he noted is a financial institution that has helped minorities and newcomers to Columbus.

“That makes a lot of difference,” he said.

When it comes to the experience of non-English speakers, Godoy noted more can be done.

“There’s been improvement but I think there’s a lot of growth to do,” he said. “There’s… Centro Hispano and then there’s the diversity committee … There’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Residents who don’t speak English need to trust and take advantage of all the available programs, Godoy added. Plus, they need to be part of the community and be protected and integrated.

“I think that I haven’t had a negative impression at all from anyone here in the community since we came,” Godoy said, noting he believes he has been accepted. “I think that’s the reason why we never left … I think that this is my home now.”

Far from home