Patriot wrestling preparing for Year 5

Clarkson/Leigh wrestling was expecting a banner year in 2020 with its largest team since the program started five years ago.
The Patriots return the three wrestlers on last year's team and add 10 more.
However, opportunities for the young team to come together and train have been few and far between since the coronavirus canceled spring sports and delayed regular summer activities.
When clearance was given for wrestling, football and other contact sports to begin July 1, that left a tough balancing act among all sports to try and put together camps and training before the fall season begins on Aug. 10.
Clarkson/Leigh has been holding two open mats a week and is hoping to schedule a workout with Howells-Dodge and Wisner-Pilger this week.
At this point in the offseason, head coach Tyler Reeves is working to bring back a wrestling mindset.
"For the most part, really it's just been trying to get kids back into it," he said. "We've been on such a lull. We're just trying to sharpen or skills and make sure our fundamentals are still there. It's just little things right now."
If the Patriots add a practice with Wisner-Pilger and Howells-Dodge it will be the first time many of the freshmen have seen competitors from other schools at the high school level.
Howells-Dodge sent six wrestlers to state last year, and Wisner-Pilger rostered three state qualifiers. The schools return a combined three state qualifiers for this upcoming season.
Clarkson/Leigh hasn't sent anyone to state since Derek Gurnsey and Tim Zimmerman made the trip in 2018.
The Patriots traditionally have small numbers but are expecting big things from the incoming freshman class, which has been wrestling together through the youth program.
"When you practice with the same person all the time you get in the same habits about what style they wrestle and what they do," Reeves said. You just don't have anyone to mix it up with. It's good to have different practice partners."
Clarkson/Leigh will also have the added benefit of introducing its freshmen to top-level competition.
"It's a good way for the incoming freshmen to see how the season is going to be," Reeves said. "It certainly is a jump to go from junior high to high school. It's a good way for them to see what they need to work on."
The Patriots return incoming sophomores John Bunch and Jackson Kohen and incoming junior Cooper Vance. Bunch and Kohen should benefit from the learning experience that was their freshman year.
"It was an eye opener for them," Reeves said. "Now they kind of know what they need to work on. They've matured more ... It's year five. We were always shooting for year five. That was the goal, to get it up and going. We knew this would be the big group of kids coming. The next few years should be good."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
