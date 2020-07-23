Patriot wrestling preparing for Year 5

If the Patriots add a practice with Wisner-Pilger and Howells-Dodge it will be the first time many of the freshmen have seen competitors from other schools at the high school level.

Howells-Dodge sent six wrestlers to state last year, and Wisner-Pilger rostered three state qualifiers. The schools return a combined three state qualifiers for this upcoming season.

Clarkson/Leigh hasn't sent anyone to state since Derek Gurnsey and Tim Zimmerman made the trip in 2018.

The Patriots traditionally have small numbers but are expecting big things from the incoming freshman class, which has been wrestling together through the youth program.

"When you practice with the same person all the time you get in the same habits about what style they wrestle and what they do," Reeves said. You just don't have anyone to mix it up with. It's good to have different practice partners."

Clarkson/Leigh will also have the added benefit of introducing its freshmen to top-level competition.