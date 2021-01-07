2020: The moments in sports

Clarkson/Leigh Volleyball: After a successful basketball season, the Patriots kept the momentum rolling into volleyball and made their first trip to state since 2017, the second trip ever in school history.

The Patriots finished fourth at state to cap a 22-9 season.

"Reflecting on the season is something I do on a daily basis," head coach Becky Schneider said. "It was an absolutely incredible journey from the beginning of the season to making it to state, and we couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls. They were all so invested in our culture, and they were determined to do everything they could to be successful. They weren’t going to let anyone or anything stand in the way of their goals. Plus the camaraderie between the teammates and the team and coaches was so genuine that it just made it that much more fun."

The Spring that Never Was: Though not exactly a highlight, it would be impossible to discuss 2020 without mentioning the low point, perhaps lower than any other ever in sports history.