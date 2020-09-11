52-point half leads Patriots over Tigers

D-1 No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh junior Eli Hays had big shoes to fill when he stepped onto the field Friday night in a clash against East Butler.
Clarkson/Leigh (2-1) lost its starting running back, Tommy McEvoy, to an injury in Week 2, elevating Hays to the top option at running back.
East Butler (0-3) had no answer for the junior, as Hays rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries and returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown, all in the first half. The Patriots won 58-16 - 52 of that total came in the first half.
"I thought we came out with a lot of fire," Patriot head coach Jim Clarkson said. "We executed pretty well. I was hoping we could get out to a good start, and we did that. I was very pleased with that."
Hays was especially excited with the victory and his performance. He hopes the victory gives his group momentum headed into its next game.
"It was a great win to get out, hitting people," he said. "We have to regroup and get ready for Stanton next week."
Hays gave a lot of credit to his offensive line for his big night ripping off long runs.
"Our line did a really good job opening up the holes," he said. "It's pretty easy running behind that."
Senior quarterback Lance Paprocki also got in on the fun. He completed 2 of 3 passes for 70 yards and one touchdown to junior tight end Carter Hanel. Paprocki also rushed for an additional touchdown.
Sophomore running back Kyle Kasik capped off the first half with a 5-yard rushing touchdown to put the Patriots up 52-0.
The second half was a quick running clock finished off mostly by backups.
East Butler scored two rushing touchdowns, one in the third and one in the fourt, to cut the lead to 52-16. Clarkson/Leigh junior quarterback Kanyon Held rushed for a 2-yard touchdown to end the game.
In total, Clarkson/Leigh rushed for 242 yards and passed for 70.
The defense also caused problems all night. Mitchel Beeson finished with four tackles for loss, including two sacks.
Clarkson/Leigh is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Stanton (2-1).
