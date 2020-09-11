52-point half leads Patriots over Tigers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

D-1 No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh junior Eli Hays had big shoes to fill when he stepped onto the field Friday night in a clash against East Butler.

Clarkson/Leigh (2-1) lost its starting running back, Tommy McEvoy, to an injury in Week 2, elevating Hays to the top option at running back.

East Butler (0-3) had no answer for the junior, as Hays rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries and returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown, all in the first half. The Patriots won 58-16 - 52 of that total came in the first half.

"I thought we came out with a lot of fire," Patriot head coach Jim Clarkson said. "We executed pretty well. I was hoping we could get out to a good start, and we did that. I was very pleased with that."

Hays was especially excited with the victory and his performance. He hopes the victory gives his group momentum headed into its next game.

"It was a great win to get out, hitting people," he said. "We have to regroup and get ready for Stanton next week."

Hays gave a lot of credit to his offensive line for his big night ripping off long runs.

"Our line did a really good job opening up the holes," he said. "It's pretty easy running behind that."