65 Wrestlers Take to the Mats at SCHS

Medals, state qualifications and championships remain the measure of success for Schuyler Central boys and girls wrestling teams in 2020-21. The Warriors have a total of 65 athletes between the two teams ready to continue the program's winning ways.
Of the large group of grapplers taking to the mats this season, there will be 45 males and 20 females competing in green and white.
According to head coach Jeremy Hlavac, Schuyler has again set lofty goals for this coming wrestling season.
“The athletes have set high expectations,” he said. “Our goal, as always, is to put a competitive team on the mat week in and week out. We also plan on winning 75% of our dual events, finish in the top five of all of our regular season tournaments and then to finish in the top three of our always tough conference tournament.”
The Warriors have good reason for seeking such lofty goals. They return eight wrestlers who started on the varsity squad a year ago. Top seniors this year include Johnathan Gonzalez, Daniel Jerez, Jesus Carrasco and Freddy Basilio.
Juniors expected to add depth and quality performances throughout the season are Jhony Escobar, Chris Escobar, Kevin Escobar, James Castanon, Joel Jacinto, Gabriel Moya and lone returning state qualifier Ivan Perez. Sophomores Brayan Romero and Diego Maganda are expected to hold down starting spots. There will also be 14 freshmen fighting for time on the mat as the season progresses.
Perez qualified for state at 106 pounds. Castanon was one win away from state with a loss in the heartbreak round. Three others, Gonzalez, Maganda and Escobar were one round short of the heartbreak round at the district meet.
The girls squad will be returning state champion Evelyn Guzman along with several other athletes who participated in the state meet. The team finished with the runner-up trophy at the 2020 state meet a year ago. Even though this season’s girls squad has no seniors on the roster, the goal is to finish in the top two spots at state again in 2021.
Hlavac said that his team has been complying with all COVID-19 protocol preparing for the first match of the season.
“During practices we are using masks 100% of the time,” Hlavac said. “It makes it a little bit harder for the kids to breathe, but the kids also understand that in order for them to be able to have a season, they need to wear their masks.”
In assessing the talent of some of the other teams in the area, Hlavac noted that one of the neat things about wrestling is that every team has a few good athletes somewhere in the lineup. Even though a team might not win a lot of duals, there always seems to be individuals providing excitement at each event.
Hlavac noted that he felt the top three teams in Class B this season could very well be Hastings, Bennington and Omaha Skutt.
Hlavac hopes that fans in Schuyler will come out to watch his wrestlers perform this season.
“We hope that you will be able to attend some of our events and watch the Warriors wrestle,” Hlavac said. “I also want to thank the community of Schuyler for passing our bond that in turn led to building us one of the best wrestling rooms in the state.”
The Warriors open their season with a dual meet at Crete on Thursday with action set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Their first home dual is scheduled for Dec. 10 against Elkhorn. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
