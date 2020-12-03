65 Wrestlers Take to the Mats at SCHS

Perez qualified for state at 106 pounds. Castanon was one win away from state with a loss in the heartbreak round. Three others, Gonzalez, Maganda and Escobar were one round short of the heartbreak round at the district meet.

The girls squad will be returning state champion Evelyn Guzman along with several other athletes who participated in the state meet. The team finished with the runner-up trophy at the 2020 state meet a year ago. Even though this season’s girls squad has no seniors on the roster, the goal is to finish in the top two spots at state again in 2021.

Hlavac said that his team has been complying with all COVID-19 protocol preparing for the first match of the season.

“During practices we are using masks 100% of the time,” Hlavac said. “It makes it a little bit harder for the kids to breathe, but the kids also understand that in order for them to be able to have a season, they need to wear their masks.”

In assessing the talent of some of the other teams in the area, Hlavac noted that one of the neat things about wrestling is that every team has a few good athletes somewhere in the lineup. Even though a team might not win a lot of duals, there always seems to be individuals providing excitement at each event.