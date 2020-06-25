A new look for the Schuyler museum

Theresa Shonka’s first year as Schuyler/Colfax County Museum coordinator has been disrupted because of COVID-19, but during the building’s closing she gave the museum a whole new look for its July 5 open house.
The museum is not doing as well financially as if it were open, said Treasurer Betty Brichacek, and not having the banquet and accompanying raffles and fundraisers did “take its toll." However, the City of Schuyler gave them more money this year to support their insurance expenses and they hope to have some grants in the future to help them out.
“Those bills come regardless if we’re open or not. Our community supports us well,” Brichacek said. “We are anxious to show off the new look the museum has acquired. Our curator has made a lot of really nice changes.”
She said Shonka has “been doing above and beyond the call of duty” in reorganizing and cleaning the museum.
Shonka said it has been a weird year from the very beginning when she was thrust into showing summer school kids around the museum just two weeks into the job.
“At least they gave me things they wanted to look at but I had no idea where things were at,” Shonka said, laughing. “They wanted to know about William Williams who was a postmaster. He ended up becoming famous, and I’m going, ‘Oh he did?’ I was learning stuff myself.”
She said after familiarizing herself with the museum she realized how scattered it was and where things actually should have been.
“They were older people. When stuff came in they just would say ‘OK, we got a corner over here, let’s put a photo over here,'” she said. “I’m not one like that. I like to have my things in certain places and nothing was really labeled. But I’ve been doing all that.”
Shonka has been putting in long hours, she said, to the point where her husband asks her if she is coming home.
“I guess I get started and then I kind of forget what time it is,” she said.
However, the hard work of cleaning and reorganizing the exhibits in the museum has paid off. Before, things used to just be put in an open spot and her goal was to organize all the items.
“Our maintenance man and our treasurer, I’m good friends with them," Shonka said. "They go ‘Are we sure we’re walking into the same place?’”
Her husband has also complimented the place, she noted.
“I don’t want people walking in here and going ‘ugh’,” she said.
Shonka also has received some new items, some small Schuyler memorabilia, but she hasn’t put them out yet, she said.
The open house will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“If there’s something in the town, then we just open it up for people to come see it,” Shonka said. “We just decided, well, 4th of July would be a good time to open up the doors for a change.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
