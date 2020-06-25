A new look for the Schuyler museum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Theresa Shonka’s first year as Schuyler/Colfax County Museum coordinator has been disrupted because of COVID-19, but during the building’s closing she gave the museum a whole new look for its July 5 open house.

The museum is not doing as well financially as if it were open, said Treasurer Betty Brichacek, and not having the banquet and accompanying raffles and fundraisers did “take its toll." However, the City of Schuyler gave them more money this year to support their insurance expenses and they hope to have some grants in the future to help them out.

“Those bills come regardless if we’re open or not. Our community supports us well,” Brichacek said. “We are anxious to show off the new look the museum has acquired. Our curator has made a lot of really nice changes.”

She said Shonka has “been doing above and beyond the call of duty” in reorganizing and cleaning the museum.

Shonka said it has been a weird year from the very beginning when she was thrust into showing summer school kids around the museum just two weeks into the job.