'Ahead of his time': Jose Rocha youngest member of Schuyler Chamber

Jose Rocha is less than a year out of high school and is the youngest Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce member.

His business, J. Rocha Decor & Designs, is picking up just as he has turned 19-years-old. The business is based out of Schuyler, where he lives.

“I’ve always been into decorating because (in) second grade I would decorate for my family’s party,” Rocha said. “The reason I officially started was because my mom… she would make centerpieces and then I would help her and that’s how I knew I loved decorating too.”

Although he originally started decorating for others in 2019, he became a Chamber member in late 2020.

At first, the challenge was to balance school and work, especially with bigger parties.

“I would also do band and then there was one Friday, I had a football game and then I had to go decorate for a baptism,” he said. “So after the football game, I had to go start decorating for 130 people. So I was there the whole night decorating.”