'Ahead of his time': Jose Rocha youngest member of Schuyler Chamber

Jose Rocha is less than a year out of high school and is the youngest Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce member.
His business, J. Rocha Decor & Designs, is picking up just as he has turned 19-years-old. The business is based out of Schuyler, where he lives.
“I’ve always been into decorating because (in) second grade I would decorate for my family’s party,” Rocha said. “The reason I officially started was because my mom… she would make centerpieces and then I would help her and that’s how I knew I loved decorating too.”
Although he originally started decorating for others in 2019, he became a Chamber member in late 2020.
At first, the challenge was to balance school and work, especially with bigger parties.
“I would also do band and then there was one Friday, I had a football game and then I had to go decorate for a baptism,” he said. “So after the football game, I had to go start decorating for 130 people. So I was there the whole night decorating.”
This past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a struggle for his business as events have been in short supply.
“I had three weddings and then they postponed and I had two of them canceled,” Rocha said. “I still had smaller birthday parties and baptisms but the things I was looking forward to (were) the bigger weddings. (They were) canceled or they moved them to a different date.”
To land these bigger events, Rocha said he relied on friends who knew of get-togethers being planned. His friends would pass along his contact information. Plus on Facebook, people would share his work or promote him. Recently, he appeared on the Chamber's social media posts.
Despite the slowdown, Chamber Executive Director Audra Jedlicka said he has been using his time to get his name out there.
He was pretty busy during the holidays, Jedlicka noted.
“He came to me and (asked) ‘Can you be a chamber member without a storefront?’" she said. “He is one that definitely takes advantage of his chamber membership for marketing strategies, social media training. He’s all over it. If you can teach it to him, he’s going to take advantage.”
Since joining, she said Rocha has helped decorate the Chamber’s Santa House and the Chamber office's Christmas tree. He will also decorate the Chamber's monthly tree, including a Valentine’s Day tree.
“He’s super reliable, very creative and… very entrepreneurial,” Jedlicka said. “For 19, he’s well ahead of his time. So I think he aspires for greatness in his life.”
Jedlicka has not met a 19-year-old as entrepreneurial and as talented and creative as Rocha, she said.
Rocha’s goal is to get a storefront open, she noted.
“We’d love to have him end up with a storefront,” Jedlicka said.
In terms of the events themselves, Rocha said he has an important goal.
“I want every wedding to look completely different,” he said. “I want each one to be unique.”
