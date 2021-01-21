 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion presents SCS with check for flags
View Comments

American Legion presents SCS with check for flags

{{featured_button_text}}
American Legion

American Legion Post 47 of Schuyler presented a check recently to Schuyler Community Schools for American flags.

 COURTESY PHOTO

American Legion Post 47 of Schuyler recently presented a check to Schuyler Community Schools for flags in the new gym and fine arts center.

"We legionaries want to support the education of our community," Post Commander Lumir Jedlicka said. "The pride of our public buildings that display the United States of America pride, the flag, is sacred to us patriots." 

The Legion presented $500 for the two flags, he added. 

"It's exciting to be part of the education for students to realize that these building are public," Jedlicka noted.

The school is a beautiful building, he said. 

"We as taxpayers have to be proud of it," he said. "We're doing our best for the students."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Old Wilson Church to be demolished
News

Old Wilson Church to be demolished

The Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, formerly known as Wilson Church, near Schuyler, will be demolished in the coming weeks, said C…

Schuyler Girls Drop Two
Sports

Schuyler Girls Drop Two

  • Updated

The Schuyler Central High School girls basketball team scored 20 points in a game for the second time this season but dropped a pair of road g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News