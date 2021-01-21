American Legion presents SCS with check for flags

American Legion Post 47 of Schuyler recently presented a check to Schuyler Community Schools for flags in the new gym and fine arts center.

"We legionaries want to support the education of our community," Post Commander Lumir Jedlicka said. "The pride of our public buildings that display the United States of America pride, the flag, is sacred to us patriots."

The Legion presented $500 for the two flags, he added.

"It's exciting to be part of the education for students to realize that these building are public," Jedlicka noted.

The school is a beautiful building, he said.

"We as taxpayers have to be proud of it," he said. "We're doing our best for the students."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0