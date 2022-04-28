'Anastasia' coming to SCHS

Music boxes, Bolsheviks, brooms and ballet await the audiences of Schuyler Central High School's performance of "Anastasia."

Named after Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna Romanov, the highly-fictionalized play is loosely based on the true story of the mysterious grand duchess.

"Anastasia" was originally written by Tony Award winner Terrence McNally, with music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. It has been adapted to fit this stage, which it does splendidly.

“I think it’s about love. It’s about dreams and finding family. It’s about being lost and basically coming home,” said Morgan Semerad, head director.

Semerad, music teacher specialist at SCHS, said this play has been in the works for just over two months. It takes a lot of organization and coordination between scenes to ensure things move smoothly, she said.

“There were so many scene changes, so getting it to be cohesive and fast-moving, everybody has to know what they’re doing,” Semerad said. ”There’s a lot of costume changes, so not only do they have to be onstage and moving scenes but they have to change their costumes and be fast about it too.”

In real life, Anastasia Romanov and her brother went missing after their parents and their presumed dead during the Bolshevik revolution. Rumors circled for some time that the two Romanov children were still alive, only hiding.

In the play, the narrative is mostly the same but with some fun twists and emotional musical numbers along the way.

“I just think this musical is full of emotions and feelings and the kids do a great job of playing their characters,” Semerad said.

Assistant Director Paul Niedbalski said the epic and emotional musical moments are his favorite part.

“There’s a lot of singing, a lot of numbers, songs, a lot of terrific solos, some really nice duos, trios, large choral ensemble stuff. There’s a lot of really cool musical stuff in it,” Niedbalski said.

The story itself is best remembered for a 1997 animated film adaptation, but some details have been changed over time. Most notably, this rendition is more historically accurate. The original story had Rasputin, the mad monk, as the antagonist but he was replaced with Bolshevik leader Gleb Vaganov.

“It’s sort of loosely based on real life events of the last czars of Russia, the Russian revolution and how the Romanov family was killed off except for this little girl Anastasia,” Niedbalski elaborated.

At its heart, the story is about just that: A little girl during the Russian revolution who loses everything and has to get it back. How, why and with whom can only be told by the actors and their talents.

“'Stay, I Pray You’ is just a particularly powerful song. It’s just about having to leave their home because the revolution is happening, but a lot of Russians would rather stay,” Semerad said.

Anastasia will be showing at the SCHS auditorium at 7 p.m. on April 29, at 7 p.m. on April 30 and at 1 p.m. on May 1. Admission is $4 for students and $6 for adults.

Jared Barton is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

