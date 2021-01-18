Area Boys Basketball: Jaguars defeat Raiders

Class D-1 No. 10 Howells-Dodge struggled to score during Saturday's home game against Mead during a contest in which defense dictated the action.

The Jaguars (10-4) trailed Mead (7-3) after the first quarter but held the Raiders to just two points in the second to take a 16-8 lead en route to a 42-32 victory.

"On a night where we struggled to find some offense, the defense really stepped up the effort, holding Mead to only 8 points in the first half," head coach Kevin Janta said. "We picked up our offensive output in the second half and after hitting some free throws down the stretch."

Blake Sindelar was the leading scorer for Howells-Dodge with 13 points, Lance Brester scored nine more, Jacob Tomcak added eight and RJ Bayer and Aandy Dominguez each scored six.

The Jaguars have now won eight in a row and will be looking for another victory against Tekamah-Herman on Friday.

Howells-Dodge is 4-1 against Mead since 2015 and have defeated the Raiders in each of the last four seasons.

Hanel dominates paint in victory