Area Boys Basketball: Jaguars defeat Raiders

Class D-1 No. 10 Howells-Dodge struggled to score during Saturday's home game against Mead during a contest in which defense dictated the action.
The Jaguars (10-4) trailed Mead (7-3) after the first quarter but held the Raiders to just two points in the second to take a 16-8 lead en route to a 42-32 victory.
"On a night where we struggled to find some offense, the defense really stepped up the effort, holding Mead to only 8 points in the first half," head coach Kevin Janta said. "We picked up our offensive output in the second half and after hitting some free throws down the stretch."
Blake Sindelar was the leading scorer for Howells-Dodge with 13 points, Lance Brester scored nine more, Jacob Tomcak added eight and RJ Bayer and Aandy Dominguez each scored six.
The Jaguars have now won eight in a row and will be looking for another victory against Tekamah-Herman on Friday.
Howells-Dodge is 4-1 against Mead since 2015 and have defeated the Raiders in each of the last four seasons.
Hanel dominates paint in victory
Clarkson/Leigh junior Carter Hanel didn't allow any east baskets in Saturday's win over Pender. He finished with 12 rebounds and six blocks.
His performance led the Patriots (6-5) to a 49-22 win over Pender (1-12). Hanel also scored five points. He is averaging nearly 10 rebounds and four blocks per game.
Senior Trevor Zulkoski led the Patriots with 12 points and sophomore Kyle Kasik added nine.
The win is the third in a row for Clarkson/Leigh - the longest winning streak of the season. The Patriots are 5-5 against the Pendragons since 2012.
Clarkson/Leigh will be on the road on Thursday at Twin River.
