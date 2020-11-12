Area briefs

Coat Closet now open
The Coat Closet, hosted by Christ UMC and the Schuyler Ministerial Association, is open from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday through Jan. 23. Anyone in need of winter coats, mittens, scarves or gloves can come to Christ United Methodist Church, 1922 Colfax St. during these times. Masks are required; one person at a time.
Upcoming events
• Samaritan's Purse - fill a shoebox, change a life; drop offs will begin next month
• Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive on Nov. 29 at the Santa House in downtown Schuyler; hours are 1-4 p.m.
• Downtown Christmas Stroll 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Battle of the Bulbs begins soon
Nov. 30 marks the beginning of the "Battle of the Bulbs." Decorate your house with lights and holiday spirit - the top five homes each week will receive a "Spirit" yard sign. Right before Christmas, the top three winners will be selected, and will receive $100, $75 and $25 off their electric bills. Houses can be nominated on the Schuyler Chamber Facebook page.
SCS plant sale
The Schuyler Community Schools will host a Greenhouse Plant Sale from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Nov. 13. There will be a variety of low-maintenance and specialty plants, tropicals and succulents. There will also be a planting station available.
Drive through soup at St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 821 Denver St., will be having a drive through soup supper from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec 6. Quarts of chili, chicken noodle soup, horn rolls and cookies will be available for purchase. The silent auction will be online this year. Bids open Nov. 29 and close Dec. 5 at midnight. To place bids and read more information, visit stjohnslutheranschuyler.org/holiday-fair.
WinnaVegas postponed
The WinnaVegas Bus trip has been postponed until further notice. For information on when the next trip will happen, call Betty Brichacek at 402-615-0857 or Lloyd Brichacek at 402-615-0353.
In the event the bus trip is able to be rescheduled, those who have been waiting will be contacted.
Sewers needed for Quilt of Valor
Sewing Saturday will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 21 at the Extension office. All sewers and quilters are invited to attend to cut and piece the annual Quilt of Valor. The finished quilt will be presented to a Colfax County Veteran at a later date. Call the Extension office at 402-352-3821 to sign up.
Free memory screening offered
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is expanding its virtual memory screening offerings. Screenings will now be offered from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (ET) every Monday and Wednesday, and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (ET) every Friday.
The memory screening takes approximately 10-15 minutes and is confidential. Appointments can be scheduled by calling AFA at 866-232-8484.
St. Benedict Center retreat scheduled
The Saint Benedict Center is now open, and the following retreat is scheduled:
• "And the Angel Said…", is a one-day retreat scheduled for Nov. 21. We will look at the two annunciation stories at the beginning of Luke’s Gospel and see what mission is revealed for the two children promised. These stories have captured the imagination of artists over the centuries; we will look at the artistry of Luke as a storyteller of Good News and faithfulness. Social distancing will be observed; bring your mask. Lunch is available at the center for $11.02 (includes tax).
Register at christthekingpriory.com or call 402-352-8819.
