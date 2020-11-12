Area briefs

Drive through soup at St. John’s

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 821 Denver St., will be having a drive through soup supper from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec 6. Quarts of chili, chicken noodle soup, horn rolls and cookies will be available for purchase. The silent auction will be online this year. Bids open Nov. 29 and close Dec. 5 at midnight. To place bids and read more information, visit stjohnslutheranschuyler.org/holiday-fair.

WinnaVegas postponed

The WinnaVegas Bus trip has been postponed until further notice. For information on when the next trip will happen, call Betty Brichacek at 402-615-0857 or Lloyd Brichacek at 402-615-0353.

In the event the bus trip is able to be rescheduled, those who have been waiting will be contacted.

Sewers needed for Quilt of Valor

Sewing Saturday will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 21 at the Extension office. All sewers and quilters are invited to attend to cut and piece the annual Quilt of Valor. The finished quilt will be presented to a Colfax County Veteran at a later date. Call the Extension office at 402-352-3821 to sign up.

