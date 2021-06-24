Area briefs

Upcoming community events
• June 24: 6 p.m. Celebrate Harry Potter book night at Schuyler Public Library. For information or to register call 402-352-2221 or email schuylerpublib@yahoo.com
• June 29: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. blood drive at the Oak Ballroom, Hwy 15 and Higgins Drive.
Duncan RibFest planned
DUNCAN -- The 17th annual Duncan RibFest On Main Street will be held June 26-27. Hours are 3 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Live music on Saturday from Second Time Around, Wrecked Becky, and Almost Kiss. On Sunday, dance to the tunes of Virgil Balmer & Friends. Admission is $5/adults, kids 10 and under are free. Proceeds benefit the Duncan Volunteer Fire Department and the Duncan Wrestling Club.
St. Benedict Center events
The Saint Benedict Center is now open, and the following events are scheduled:
• Jesus, the Healer, is a one-day retreat on June 26, with Brother Tobias Dammert, OSB. In spite of every day challenges in one’s personal journey, the struggles are stepping stones to encounter God’s faithfulness toward us that fills the heart with gratitude. In selected Scripture passages, especially Psalm 23, we will focus on our journey. The day includes time for reflection, journaling and sharing. Social distancing will be observed, please bring your mask. Lunch is available at the Center for $11.23 (includes tax).
Register at christthekingpriory.com or call 402-352-8819.
Dr. James A. Martin Memorial Scholarship
Offered by Schuyler Memorial Hospital Foundation for the 2021-22 School Year.
Requirements include: Healthcare field declaration, i.e. medicine, nursing or other patient care occupations, medical records transcription, medical insurance billing, etc.
Student must have completed a minimum of 18 credit hours, with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale. They must be accepted into an accredited school and registered as a fulltime student.
Applications can be downloaded at the CHI Health Schuyler Facebook page or at www.chihealth.com/schuyer, requested electronically by emailing Claudia.Lanuza@chihealth.com or by calling 402-352-4075 and requesting an application be mailed to you via USPS. Applications will be available as of June 7, 2021.
Complete applications must be received by noon on July 8, 2021. It is NOT sufficient to have materials postmarked July 8, 2021. Award notifications will be made prior to Aug. 6, 2021.
Questions about the application process may be directed to Claudia.Lanuza@alegent.org or 402-352-4075.