Area briefs

Upcoming community events

• June 24: 6 p.m. Celebrate Harry Potter book night at Schuyler Public Library. For information or to register call 402-352-2221 or email schuylerpublib@yahoo.com

• June 29: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. blood drive at the Oak Ballroom, Hwy 15 and Higgins Drive.

Duncan RibFest planned

DUNCAN -- The 17th annual Duncan RibFest On Main Street will be held June 26-27. Hours are 3 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Live music on Saturday from Second Time Around, Wrecked Becky, and Almost Kiss. On Sunday, dance to the tunes of Virgil Balmer & Friends. Admission is $5/adults, kids 10 and under are free. Proceeds benefit the Duncan Volunteer Fire Department and the Duncan Wrestling Club.

St. Benedict Center events

The Saint Benedict Center is now open, and the following events are scheduled: