Area Girls Basketball: Patriots win top-10 matchup

Class C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh improved to 14-0 after defeating C-2 No. 8 Pender (12-4) 59-52 in a Saturday road victory.

It was a well-rounded scoring effort by the Patriots with three players finishing in double digits. Senior Alissa Kasik led Clarkson/Leigh with 16 points, junior Kennedy Settje added 15, freshman Chloe Hanel had 12, senior Kayden Schumacher totaled eight, senior Cassidy Hoffman scored six and junior Faith Indra added two.

Clarkson/Leigh is now 4-7 against Pender since 2012 but is 4-1 in the last five meetings.

The Patriots will look to stay unbeaten on Thursday against Twin River (2-12) in Genoa.

Jags come alive in second half

Howells-Dodge (8-7) and Mead (9-4) were tied after two quarters in Saturday's matchup in Howells. The Jaguars offense found its touch in the second half, the defense held Mead to just six points in the third quarter and HD finished off a 41-35 win.