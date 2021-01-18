 Skip to main content
Area Girls Basketball: Patriots win top-10 matchup
Janessa Schmidt

Howells-Dodge senior Janessa Schmidt tries to score along the baseline in a game earlier this year. Howells-Dodge defeated Mead in a home game on Saturday.

Class C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh improved to 14-0 after defeating C-2 No. 8 Pender (12-4) 59-52 in a Saturday road victory.

It was a well-rounded scoring effort by the Patriots with three players finishing in double digits. Senior Alissa Kasik led Clarkson/Leigh with 16 points, junior Kennedy Settje added 15, freshman Chloe Hanel had 12, senior Kayden Schumacher totaled eight, senior Cassidy Hoffman scored six and junior Faith Indra added two. 

Clarkson/Leigh is now 4-7 against Pender since 2012 but is 4-1 in the last five meetings. 

The Patriots will look to stay unbeaten on Thursday against Twin River (2-12) in Genoa. 

Jags come alive in second half

Howells-Dodge (8-7) and Mead (9-4) were tied after two quarters in Saturday's matchup in Howells. The Jaguars offense found its touch in the second half, the defense held Mead to just six points in the third quarter and HD finished off a 41-35 win.

Sophomore Blair Fiala led the team with 11 points after going 3 of 5 from behind the arc. Senior Janessa Schmidt scored 10 points and hauled in five rebounds, and junior Jaedyn Ratzlaff scored seven and grabbed six boards. 

Howells-Dodge is 5-0 against Mead since 2014 and has defeated in each of the Raiders the last four seasons. Mead junior Emily Herbenstreit led all players with 19 points. 

The Jaguars will be looking to win their third straight game on Friday at home against Tekamah-Herman (3-10). 

Reach the Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net 

