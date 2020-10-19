Area Volleyball Wrap:Howells-Dodge finishes week undefeated

Class C-2 #6 Clarkson/Leigh def. BRLD, 25-7, 25-21: Clarkson/Leigh (20-5) bounced back from a loss to Pender on the first night of the East Husker Conference tournament, to defeat BRLD (17-12) and Oakland-Craig (19-6) in the same tournament.

BRLD committed 16 attacking errors, nine dig errors, 15 ball handling errors and 17 serve-receive errors.

Clarkson/Leigh is 6-2 against BRLD since 2016 and has won the last two meetings.

Class C-2 #6 Clarkson/Leigh def. Class C-1 #9 Oakland-Craig, 23-25, 25-23, 30-28: Clarkson/Leigh came back after losing the first set to knockoff the ranked C-1 team.

Clarkson/Leigh is 8-8 against Oakland-Craig but is 5-1 since 2017.

Oct. 15

Pender def. Class C-2 #6 Clarkson/Leigh, 25-23, 25-20: Senior Cassidy Hoffman finished with 13 kills and freshman Chole Hanel added nine, but it wasn't enough to take down Pender (16-12) in the East Husker Conference tournament.