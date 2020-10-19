Area Volleyball Wrap:Howells-Dodge finishes week undefeated

SCHUYLER
Saturday
Seward def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-7: Schuyler (3-15) only managed to score seven points against Seward (18-11) on the second day of the Central Conference tournament.
Schuyler is 2-21 against Seward since 2007 and has lost the last 21 matches to the Bluejays
Class B #6 York def. Schuyler, 25-13, 25-7: York (23-7) was extremely efficient against Schuyler. The Dukes finished with 20 kills and only one attacking error on 43 attempts.
York junior Masa Scheierman led York with eight kills. Schuyler is 3-21 against York since 2007.
Oct. 15
Adams Central def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-11: Adams Central (17-10) finished with 24 kills and three errors during the first day of the Central Conference tournament.
Junior Jessica Babcock led the Patriots in kills with eight, and junior Emma Estrada served six aces.
Class B #10 Northwest def. Schuyler, 25-8, 25-10: Northwest (14-14) served 10 aces and delivered 16 kills against Schuyler.
Senior Ellie Apfel led the Vikings with five kills and three aces. Schuyler is 0-9 against Northwest since 2010.
HOWELLS-DODGE
Saturday
Class C-2 #5 Howells-Dodge def. North Bend Central, 25-17, 25-21: Howells-Dodge (21-3) was a serving machine against North Bend Central (14-11) in the East Husker Conference tournament.
Senior Jayda Bazata served three aces, sophomore Grace Baumert served two and Riley Pokorney served one. Baumert all added 11 kills. Junior Ellie Baumert led the Jaguars in blocks with four and assists with 19.
Howells-Dodge is 4-6 against North Bend Central since 2012. Coming into the match on Saturday, the Tigers had won the last five matches.
Class C-2 #5 Howells-Dodge def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 25-19, 25-9: Grace Baumert added 24 kills to her total against West Point-Beemer (19-8) and Pokorny served three aces.
Ellie Baumert and senior Janessa Schmidt each blocked three shots and Baumert totaled 35 assists.
The Cadets also committed 22 attacking errors.
The Jaguars have now won 13-straight matches.
Howells-Dodge is 9-5 against West Point-Beemer and has won the last two meetings.
Oct. 15
Class C-2 #5 Howells-Dodge def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18: The Howells-Dodge defense was a brick wall against Wisner-Pilger on the first night of the East Husker Conference tournament.
Ellie Baumert sent back five shots, sophomore Carly Bayer blocked three shots, junior Brooklyn Macholan and Grace Baumert each finished with two blocks and Schmidt added another.
Howells-Dodge is now 4-7 against Wisner-Pilger. The Gators had won the last three meetings before Oct. 15.
CLARKSON/LEIGH
Saturday
Class C-2 #6 Clarkson/Leigh def. BRLD, 25-7, 25-21: Clarkson/Leigh (20-5) bounced back from a loss to Pender on the first night of the East Husker Conference tournament, to defeat BRLD (17-12) and Oakland-Craig (19-6) in the same tournament.
BRLD committed 16 attacking errors, nine dig errors, 15 ball handling errors and 17 serve-receive errors.
Clarkson/Leigh is 6-2 against BRLD since 2016 and has won the last two meetings.
Class C-2 #6 Clarkson/Leigh def. Class C-1 #9 Oakland-Craig, 23-25, 25-23, 30-28: Clarkson/Leigh came back after losing the first set to knockoff the ranked C-1 team.
Clarkson/Leigh is 8-8 against Oakland-Craig but is 5-1 since 2017.
Oct. 15
Pender def. Class C-2 #6 Clarkson/Leigh, 25-23, 25-20: Senior Cassidy Hoffman finished with 13 kills and freshman Chole Hanel added nine, but it wasn't enough to take down Pender (16-12) in the East Husker Conference tournament.
Pender served eight aces and only committed one serving error while the Patriots served four aces and finished with eight serving errors.
Clarkson/Leigh is 12-7 against Pender, including winning the last 10 before the loss on Oct. 15.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!