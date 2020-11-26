 Skip to main content
Around the community - Nov. 26, 2020
Schuyler Elementary donation

Cornhusker Power Goodwill Fund Trustee Randy Hrouda (left) presents $100 to Schuyler Elementary School for the purchase of books. Accepting the check is Media Specialist Laurie Schlautman (right).

 COURTESY PHOTO

CPPD customers give to their communities

Cornhusker Power Goodwill Fund trustees awarded $2,100 to 10 organizations at the meeting held on Nov. 2. The following area organizations received funds: Richland - Richland School (Schuyler Community Schools) received $100 for a book cart; Schuyler - Schuyler Elementary School received $100 for books.

Your organization may be eligible for funds once a year. Next application due date is Jan. 22, 2021. Applications are located at www.cornhusker-power.com. Call Cornhusker Public Power District at 402-564-2821 for more information.

Senior Center receives memorials

The Colfax County Senior Center received the following memorials as of Nov. 21:

For Kathy Kohl, from Janis Egr

For Dorothy Krejci, from Paul and Mary Ann Kroeger

For Carolyn Korecky, from Edith Nepper, Doris Ann Ahrens

For Marilyn Menter, from Paul and Mary Ann Kroeger

For Mary “Marie” Horak, from Doris Ann Ahrens

For Mary Lou Hruska, from Doris Ann Ahrens, Ray and Linda Ladwig

For Elaine Colitzas, from Edith Nepper

