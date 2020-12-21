Bayer grabs silver at Logan View Invite

Howells-Dodge wrestling saw some of the toughest competition it will see all year at the Duane Carlson Logan View Invite on Saturay. The tournament included two Class A teams, two Class B teams and seven Class C teams.

The Jaguars only brought six wrestlers to the tournament but won three medals including a silver after Jestin Bayer went 3-1 at 170 pounds.

"It's a little tougher tournament," head coach Brian Jones said. "There's a lot of teams outside Class D. It's kind of one of those where you can bill it as, 'Hey guys let's go out there and do the best we can. A loss won't hurt you and a good win can be a confidence builder.'

"It wasn't maybe our best performance. I think we were steady but I wouldn't say we won any matches I didn't think we were going to win, and we didn't lose a ton of matches that I didn't think we would. It was one of those where we didn't outperform and we didn't terribly underperform."

Levi Belina won a bronze at 160 and Lane Belina placed fourth at 145 for the other two Jaguar medals.