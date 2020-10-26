Beat up Patriots lose in first round

Clarkson/Leigh and Cross County faced off in the season-opener on Aug 28. The Cougars won 56-36 after twice scoring three straight touchdowns.

The second time around in last week's opening round of the playoffs, Cross County showed a hobbled Clarkson/Leigh team little mercy, scored the first five touchdowns of the game and went on to a 56-6 victory.

The Patriots were missing nearly half of their starters from the beginning of the season and lacked the firepower to keep up with the top-ranked team in the state.

"It was a frustrating season in that aspect for sure," head coach Jim Clarkson said. "Losing the personnel we did and shuffling people around was really difficult. Cross County has a really good team, and we did not have our quarterback Lance Paprocki all week for practice because of a Covid quarantine; it was an uphill battle for sure."

Cross County took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter with runs of 34, 25 and 42 yards. The second quarter was much of the same with Cross County scoring on runs on 19 and 18 yards to lead 36-0 at halftime.

Clarkson/Leigh found its way onto the scoreboard in the second half after Paprocki found Carter Hanel on a 6-yard pass. But Cross County score the final three touchdowns of the game and advanced to the next round.