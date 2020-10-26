Beat up Patriots lose in first round

Clarkson/Leigh and Cross County faced off in the season-opener on Aug 28. The Cougars won 56-36 after twice scoring three straight touchdowns.
The second time around in last week's opening round of the playoffs, Cross County showed a hobbled Clarkson/Leigh team little mercy, scored the first five touchdowns of the game and went on to a 56-6 victory.
The Patriots were missing nearly half of their starters from the beginning of the season and lacked the firepower to keep up with the top-ranked team in the state.
"It was a frustrating season in that aspect for sure," head coach Jim Clarkson said. "Losing the personnel we did and shuffling people around was really difficult. Cross County has a really good team, and we did not have our quarterback Lance Paprocki all week for practice because of a Covid quarantine; it was an uphill battle for sure."
Cross County took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter with runs of 34, 25 and 42 yards. The second quarter was much of the same with Cross County scoring on runs on 19 and 18 yards to lead 36-0 at halftime.
Clarkson/Leigh found its way onto the scoreboard in the second half after Paprocki found Carter Hanel on a 6-yard pass. But Cross County score the final three touchdowns of the game and advanced to the next round.
"We got punched in the face pretty good by Cross County," Clarkson said. "The weather was brutal, and playing a team like that we had a struggle. I was really happy with the effort of our guys. We played hard to the end and that is all we ask."
The Cougars rushed for 336 yards and forced three turnovers that all led to points. The Patriots also struggled to pick up first downs, going 4 for 11 on third and 2 for 7 on fourth.
"We had some turnovers in the first half that really put the nail in the coffin for us," Clarkson said. "They are so explosive on offense that giving them a couple of extra possessions is not what we needed."
Cross County is now the No. 2 seed overall out of 16 team and will play Cambridge in the next round. Clarkson/Leigh's season comes to an end with the defeat.
"Class D-1 is pretty deep this year and I am not sure who the favorite actually is. That being said, if Cross County stays healthy they have as good of a chance as anyone to win it," Clarkson said. "They have all the pieces needed to be a championship team."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
