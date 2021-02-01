Belina and Higby win conference gold

Howells-Dodge junior 160-pounder Levi Belina fell one match shy of a gold medal at the East Husker Conference Tournament in 2020. He didn't let that happen again on Saturday, going 5-0 with three pins to win conference gold at Pender.

Belina wasn't the only local wrestler to stand atop the podium. Clarkson/Leigh 132-pound freshman Dylan Higby finished 5-0 and also claimed a conference championship.

Clarkson/Leigh finished sixth as a team while Howells-Dodge placed fifth out of 13. Twin River won the invite and West Point-Beemer came in second.

Howells-Dodge head coach Brian Jones said he feels his team is gaining momentum headed into the end of the season.

"We're getting into the postseason competitions," he said. "There was some tough competition at EHC and some even matchups. We certainly didn't win as many of what I call 50/50 matches as we had hoped, but I still feel like we're moving in the right direction. Overall, we competed hard and had some really nice results for only having six wrestlers on the mats.

Belina was one of several Jags to win a medal. Sophomore Jesin Bayer placed second at 170, freshman Lane Belina took third at 145, freshman Austin Hegemann earned fourth at 138, sophomore Tyson Coufal came in fifth at 182 and junior Jacob Hegemann took fifth at 182.