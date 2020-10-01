 Skip to main content
Births
Births

Liam Santiago Ramirez Angel

Henry Ramirez and Daisy Angel, of Schuyler, are the parents of a son, Liam Santiago, born Sept. 22, 2020, at the Butler County Health Care Center.

Liam weighed 5 pounds 11 ounces.

Grandparents are Erwin Angel of Guatemala, Anabel Torres of Mexico and Jorge Monzon of Guatemala, and Eulalia Mateo of Guatemala.

Great-grandparents are Mario and Evangelina Torres of Mexico, Ruben and Telma Angel of Guatemala, Domingo Mateo and Magdalena Andres Mateo of Guatemala.

