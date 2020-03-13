Brabec Family awarded Family of the Year

While at Heun, Rich was an usher and a lector. Renee belonged to the Altar Society and began teaching Religious Education in 1994. In 2001, the family joined what is now Divine Mercy Parish. Renee continued to teach religious education until 2016, when the youngest, Kasey, received the Sacrament of Confirmation. Renee also served on the Inter-Parish Board of Divine Mercy and held the offices of treasurer and president.

Inspired by the Life Teen group at Divine Mercy, Jaimie became an EMHC in 2003. Rich, Renee and Amanda followed her lead, becoming EMHCs in 2007. Amanda, along with Andy, Jordan and Kylie, were all altar servers. Rich and Andrew joined the Knights of Columbus in February of 2004. Both are Third Degree members.

Rich and Renee firmly believed that if their children were involved, it was their duty to volunteer to help. With six children, the couple kept themselves busy as the children were growing up and becoming more involved in activities. The couple did their part to assist youth organizations in the Schuyler community by coaching softball, baseball, soccer, volleyball and basketball, as well as serving on several of their boards. Among these, they spent an extensive number of years helping with youth soccer. Rich began coaching in 1991 for the local AYSO as Andy became old enough to play. Both Rich and Renee coached and held positions on the AYSO Board with Renee even taking a turn as the Regional Commissioner. In 1996, Renee was instrumental in the founding of the Schuyler Soccer Club, a youth organization for children 18 and younger. This club allowed Schuyler youth to compete in soccer across the state of Nebraska and helped to develop local Schuyler athletes into highly competitive players.