Bulldogs stop Patriots short of state

Clarkson/Leigh girls basketball saw its season come to an end on Friday in the C2-5 District Final against Bridgeport in a 52-44 defeat in Lexington.
Bridgeport has one of the most explosive offenses in Nebraska, averaging nearly 69 points a game. Clarkson/Leigh's defense came through and held Bridgeport to 32 points through three quarters, but the offense couldn't take advantage and only scored 27 points in that same span.
"They played their butts off," head coach Matt Murren said of his group. "They played extremely hard. They left it all out on the court. There's nothing that they didn't do effortwise. They did everything that we asked.
"Unfortunately we just didn't make enough shots and turned the ball over a few times and Bridgeport was able to capitalize on that. From the kids' standpoint, they left everything out there. They don't have anything to regret."
Bridgeport sophomore Ruthie Loomis-Goltl has given teams problems all year long. Three times this season she has scored over 30 points.
The Patriots limited her to 21, nine of which didn't come until the fourth quarter.
"We limited her for the most part," Murren said. "Cassidy Hoffman played great defense on her all night, actually. She's a nice player. She's 6-2 so it's difficult to guard 6-2. Overall, I thought we defended her pretty well."
Senior Alissa Kasik led the Patriots with 10 points, freshman Chloe Hanel added nine, junior Kennedy Settje and senior Cassidy Hoffman each scored seven, senior Kayden Schumacher totaled five, junior Faith Indra tallied four and senior Bailey Lemburg collected two.
Clarkson/Leigh trailed 9-3 to start the game but went on a 9-0 run to take a three-point lead after the first quarter.
The Bulldogs battled back in the second for a 22-18 lead by halftime.
Bridgeport stretched its lead to 26-18 a couple of minutes into the third quarter, but Clarkson/Leigh went on a run to pull within five by the start of fourth.
"We were just battling all game trying to get ahead," Murren said. "We didn't make enough shots and didn't make enough plays at the end."
Murren added that while the Patriots are sad to not reach their goal of going to the state tournament in Lincoln, they are still proud of what they accomplished this season.
"They left it all out on the court," he said. "That's the main thing. They have nothing to regret. We had high goals. The kids can't regret anything. They left everything they had on the court."
