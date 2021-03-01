Bulldogs stop Patriots short of state

Clarkson/Leigh girls basketball saw its season come to an end on Friday in the C2-5 District Final against Bridgeport in a 52-44 defeat in Lexington.

Bridgeport has one of the most explosive offenses in Nebraska, averaging nearly 69 points a game. Clarkson/Leigh's defense came through and held Bridgeport to 32 points through three quarters, but the offense couldn't take advantage and only scored 27 points in that same span.

"They played their butts off," head coach Matt Murren said of his group. "They played extremely hard. They left it all out on the court. There's nothing that they didn't do effortwise. They did everything that we asked.

"Unfortunately we just didn't make enough shots and turned the ball over a few times and Bridgeport was able to capitalize on that. From the kids' standpoint, they left everything out there. They don't have anything to regret."

Bridgeport sophomore Ruthie Loomis-Goltl has given teams problems all year long. Three times this season she has scored over 30 points.

The Patriots limited her to 21, nine of which didn't come until the fourth quarter.