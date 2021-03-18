Celebrating and growing Nebraska agriculture

In June 2019, the State launched an EPA-approved pilot program to study the use of locally sourced E30 biofuel in conventional state-owned vehicles. We wanted to find out if the vehicles could run on E30 without maintenance problems or any decrease in performance. Teammates in the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services (DAS) outfitted 40 State vehicles with onboard vehicle tracking systems to capture data on vehicle performance. The Nebraska State Patrol also participated in the study with 10 patrol vehicles. They monitored those vehicles for an entire year. At the end of the evaluation period, DAS submitted the data to engineers at UNL for analysis.

Earlier this month, I joined the Nebraska Ethanol Board and a professor from UNL to announce the groundbreaking results of the study. The results clearly demonstrated that E30 is a safe and reliable fuel for conventional vehicles. Having proof of its effectiveness will be a great benefit as we advocate for increasing the volume of ethanol in our nation’s fuel supply.