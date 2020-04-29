CFP receives 80 computers to help with distance learning

Area families and organizations will be receiving some help with distance learning thanks to a generous gift from Nebraska’s first lady.
The Community and Family Partnership (CFP) has received a gift of more than 80 refurbished laptop computers from a company called Motherboard, with help from Nebraska first lady Susanne Shore. The computers will be distributed throughout the area to various community agencies, like Centro Hispano, the Platte Valley Literacy Association and the Cargill Community Learning Center, as well as area families working with the partnership.
Sarah Papa, the coordinator of CFP, said that the new partnership provides opportunities for students and families who may not have access to computers during the COVID-19 crisis. She noted that the computers will be much needed to those who may have ordinarily used a library, school, or other public place in order to get their computer needs met.
“This is reaching a wide variety of people that have never had access to a device before,” Papa said. “This is giving them the tools to be able to continue the vital education that they are receiving. That education can fall anywhere in the realm of GED classes or English as a Second Language or citizenship, and this is giving people the opportunity to not halt their education.”
The agencies involved in the partnership began distributing the computers last week to families across the area in both Colfax and Platte counties and will continue to distribute the computers over the next two weeks. For the families involved, Papa said that they were thankful to receive the computers, as it would provide a way for them to get involved in various activities in an easier way than it would be without one.
“They are learning a whole new way of life, potentially,” Papa said. “They can access resources that mainstream society can regularly access.”
Motherboard allows people on the autism spectrum the ability to refurbish and recycle old technology for use in the future.
Stephen Toller, the owner of Motherboard, said that though it’s nice to have people on the spectrum receive an opportunity to get paid for their work, not as charity. He’s a big believer in what they have to offer to the people of Nebraska.
“We picked up that model from (a recycler) in Colorado,” Toller said. “They came down two years ago and helped us with the way we work so that we can get good productivity out of employees that are often unemployed.”
Motherboard was enlisted by Shore and her husband, Gov. Pete Ricketts, in order to provide the computers for the project. Those computers would be sent to groups like CFP in order to give families without access to computers an opportunity to participate in the distance learning that has become necessary during the current era.
Tolller said that providing these computers helps to meet their mission of providing technology to low-income households across the state.
“Less than half of low-income households have working computers,” Toller said. “How can you do school work? How can you apply for a job without a computer? (We’re hoping) to bridge the digital divide. That’s what we’re about, long-term.”
Shore said in a statement that with these computers being sent out to areas across the state, students would have a greater chance of succeeding in their studies despite the circumstances.
“This emergency caused by COVID-19 has been a curse and a blessing,” Shore said. “With the help of Motherboard and companies around the state, we can help all our children as they study from home. We are so lucky to live in such a great place.”
Papa said that she's grateful to the agencies that provided funding for the computers, from the Nebraska Impact COVID-19 Fund, the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation and the Sherwood Foundation, not to mention the help of Shore. Without them, CFP couldn’t provide the services that they need and the agencies who need them couldn’t provide to the people who need them most during this time.
“We would not have been able to do this specific program without assistance from the first lady and those other funding sources,” Papa said. “We are just grateful.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
