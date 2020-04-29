CFP receives 80 computers to help with distance learning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Area families and organizations will be receiving some help with distance learning thanks to a generous gift from Nebraska’s first lady.

The Community and Family Partnership (CFP) has received a gift of more than 80 refurbished laptop computers from a company called Motherboard, with help from Nebraska first lady Susanne Shore. The computers will be distributed throughout the area to various community agencies, like Centro Hispano, the Platte Valley Literacy Association and the Cargill Community Learning Center, as well as area families working with the partnership.

Sarah Papa, the coordinator of CFP, said that the new partnership provides opportunities for students and families who may not have access to computers during the COVID-19 crisis. She noted that the computers will be much needed to those who may have ordinarily used a library, school, or other public place in order to get their computer needs met.

“This is reaching a wide variety of people that have never had access to a device before,” Papa said. “This is giving them the tools to be able to continue the vital education that they are receiving. That education can fall anywhere in the realm of GED classes or English as a Second Language or citizenship, and this is giving people the opportunity to not halt their education.”