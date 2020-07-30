City sees main losses in Keno funds and sales tax

The City of Schuyler’s main losses so far this year were in Keno funds and sales taxes, said City Clerk and Treasurer Lora Johnson. The City's current fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
Last year, the City took in $17,037.18 in Keno funds for the second quarter. Second-quarter this year, fiscal year 2019-2020, the City only took in $2,222.98, a drop of 87%. The sales tax fell by over $11,000, or around 15% in April and in May fell over $7,000 or around 10%.
Johnson said the drop was expected because of the pandemic.
“So far I think we’re going to be OK for this budget year," Johnson said. "I don’t know if that will make any changes to our upcoming planning. We haven’t really focused on the revenues quite yet. That will be coming up in August.”
Mayor Jon Knutson said the City's sales taxes were down in April and May but as a percentage of its revenue, Schuyler might not be as hard-hit as other communities, which he said is “relatively good news.”
“Other than that, I think we’re doing fine through this COVID pandemic. We have not generated any revenue at our pool or our ballroom, but then again we also haven’t really had any great expenditures either,” Knutson said.
Knutson said the City will come through it OK.
“We weren’t surprised that we would see a dip in sales tax but we also took some steps. We reduced some hours. Like I said, we didn’t pay anybody at the swimming pool,” he said. “We were at the point we couldn’t do all the things that we normally do, like a lot of communities I’m sure.”
Knutson said he doesn't believe this will make an impact on capital projects.
“Most of our capital improvements are usually with the street department trying to fix roads and roadways and we get what’s called highway allocation money for that. There are restricted funds we have to use only on street projects,” Knutson said. “We’re hoping that will continue to be strong. There’s some worry at state level though that the state is probably going to be short when it comes to fuel tax and things like that which generate a lot of that revenue.”
Gas tax revenues dropped 23% as travel restrictions were imposed, according to the Omaha World-Herald, and traffic dropped by “double-digit percentages” between mid-March and mid-June.
The drop led to an increase in the state motor fuels tax starting July 1 and lasting until December 31. The new tax level is an all-time record, according to the World-Herald.
Knutson said overall, he expects the City to be a little shorter than what was budgeted, but there are still three months to go and they are still waiting for June numbers.
Online sales tax showed some growth and it will be close in the end whether they are over or under budget, he said.
“We’re thinking they should also be down but we were in phase three statewide and things were beginning to open up,” Knutson said. “It’s kind of a roll of the dice and see where we end up.”
Johnson said she thinks they will end up with more than what they budgeted.
“We did have Love’s that opened in March. Especially in March we’ve seen a big jump there,” she said. “Everything seems to be on schedule right now.”
