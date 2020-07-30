City sees main losses in Keno funds and sales tax

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Schuyler’s main losses so far this year were in Keno funds and sales taxes, said City Clerk and Treasurer Lora Johnson. The City's current fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

Last year, the City took in $17,037.18 in Keno funds for the second quarter. Second-quarter this year, fiscal year 2019-2020, the City only took in $2,222.98, a drop of 87%. The sales tax fell by over $11,000, or around 15% in April and in May fell over $7,000 or around 10%.

Johnson said the drop was expected because of the pandemic.

“So far I think we’re going to be OK for this budget year," Johnson said. "I don’t know if that will make any changes to our upcoming planning. We haven’t really focused on the revenues quite yet. That will be coming up in August.”

Mayor Jon Knutson said the City's sales taxes were down in April and May but as a percentage of its revenue, Schuyler might not be as hard-hit as other communities, which he said is “relatively good news.”

“Other than that, I think we’re doing fine through this COVID pandemic. We have not generated any revenue at our pool or our ballroom, but then again we also haven’t really had any great expenditures either,” Knutson said.

Knutson said the City will come through it OK.