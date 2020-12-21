Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge split games on the court

The latest edition of the Clarkson/Leigh, Howells-Dodge rivalry extended to the hardwood last weekend in a split of boys and girls basketball.
The Howells-Dodge boys won their eighth straight in the series in a 66-34 final and the Clarkson/Leigh edged out a 54-52 victory for their fifth straight win.
GIRLS
C-2 No. 3 Clarkson/Leigh (7-0) overcame a 16-12 first-quarter deficit to lead 31-26 at halftime. Howells-Dodge (3-5) closed the gap to 42-41 by the end of the third but the Patriots outscored the Jaguars 12-11 in the fourth.
"We knew that we were going to get their best shot and we were able to keep our composure during the game and handle it in the end," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Matt Murren said. "The girls did a great job responding to runs throughout the game and keeping the correct mentality to come up with the win. We had numerous girls step up and make big plays for us, and they were all needed."
Clarkson/Leigh freshman Chloe Hanel led all players with 19 points, and Howells-Dodge sophomore Blair Fiala had a team-high 16 points.
"The game against Clarkson/Leigh was one of our best, but they just made one more play than we did," Howells-Dodge head coach Scott Polacek said. "That is one of those rivalries where records don't matter and the girls played like it. It's nice that our stretch of five rated teams in a row is over."
Clarkson/Leigh senior Alissa Kasik finished with 11 points, seniors Cassidy Hoffman and Kayden Schumacher each finished with eight, junior Kennedy Settje added six and senior Bailey Lemburg totaled two.
The Patriot and Jaguar girls have played in numerous close games recently. Five out of the last six games have been decided by five points or less.
BOYS
Howells-Dodge (4-4) took a 20-12 lead in the first, led 31-18 at halftime and never looked back. Clarkson/Leigh (2-4) trailed 44-26 after three quarters and were outscored 22-9 in the fourth.
"Good all-around game for the Jags tonight," head coach Kevin Janata said. "We got out to an early lead, but Clarkson/Leigh did a nice job holding on in the first half, only down 12 going into the half. However, we upped our defensive effort in the second half, only giving up 17 points while scoring 35."
Blake Sindelar led the Jaguars in points with 22 and Mason Whitmore scored seven for the Patriots.
"I was very proud of our guys' effort, we really struggled to score the ball," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jeff Bachman said. "Howells-Dodge played a great defensive game against us. We need to keep working hard and fixing our weak spots."
Gavin Nelson scored nine for Howells-Dodge, Jacob Tomcak and Lance Brester each added seven, RJ Bayer totaled six, Aandy Dominguez and Aiden Meyer each tallied five, Nathan Hegemann scored three and Colton Klosen recorded two.
The Jaguars have now won their last three games.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
