Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge split games on the court

"The game against Clarkson/Leigh was one of our best, but they just made one more play than we did," Howells-Dodge head coach Scott Polacek said. "That is one of those rivalries where records don't matter and the girls played like it. It's nice that our stretch of five rated teams in a row is over."

Clarkson/Leigh senior Alissa Kasik finished with 11 points, seniors Cassidy Hoffman and Kayden Schumacher each finished with eight, junior Kennedy Settje added six and senior Bailey Lemburg totaled two.

The Patriot and Jaguar girls have played in numerous close games recently. Five out of the last six games have been decided by five points or less.

BOYS

Howells-Dodge (4-4) took a 20-12 lead in the first, led 31-18 at halftime and never looked back. Clarkson/Leigh (2-4) trailed 44-26 after three quarters and were outscored 22-9 in the fourth.