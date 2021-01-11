Clarkson/Leigh cruises past Tekamah-Herman

Clarkson/Leigh ended the week in style with a road sweep on Tekamah-Herman on Saturday. The girls stayed unbeaten with a 59-29 win and the boys won their second game in a row with a 55-35 victory.

The Patriots girls used a suffocating defense that held the Tigers to 12 first-half points and a well-balanced offense that saw four players finish in double figures.

"We came out in the first two minutes and had all five starters score." head coach Matt Murren said. "It was great to see the unselfish play and teamwork throughout the game. Numerous times we had multiple kids on the floor for loose balls, making the extra pass, and playing for one another. It was a great way to end the weekend with a win."

The boys got a boost from its two seniors, Trevor Zulkoski and Lance Paprocki, both of who finished with season-high scoring days. Zulkoski scored 11 and Paprocki added 10.