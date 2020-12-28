Clarkson/Leigh finish runner up at CCO duals

Clarkson/Leigh wrestling ended the first half of the season with one of its best performances of the early campaign.

The Patriots traveled to Osceola to compete in the Cross County/Osceola duals Dec. 22 where they finished in second place after going 4-1 in duals.

Clarkson/Leigh started the tournament with four straight wins. Clarkson/Leigh defeated Nebraska Christian 36-18, Shelby-Rising City 30-24, Fullerton 48-18 and Dorchester 54-0 before losing to CCO via tiebreaker.

"Thought overall we wrestled well, asked a few kids to challenge themselves and wrestle up against some tough opponents," head coach Tyler Reeves said. "I challenged the boys to win this tournament, and they were really close. We wrestled nine freshmen, one sophomore and one junior. Hard to not be happy with our results going 4-1 in duals."

Clarkson/Leigh 36, Nebraska Christian 18: Clarkson/Leigh had the benefit of receiving five forfeits but also had some success on the mat. Dylan Higby continued his success with a second-period pin against William Twogood. Higby was up 8-2 at the time of the pin.