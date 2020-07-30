Clarkson/Leigh makes most of shortened summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clarkson/Leigh girls basketball is on the fringe of building itself into a perennial powerhouse

After struggling to put together a winning season, Matt Murren finally led the Patriots to a 14-10 mark in his fifth year at the helm (2018). Since then things have only been on the up and up.

The Patriots made it to the district final in 2019 with a 21-4 record and last year won six games in a row down the stretch to make the state tournament for the first time since the two schools merged sports programs.

A magical run ended at the hands of No. 1 seed Oakland-Craig.

Success in taking the team from 7-16 in Murren's first year to state this past March had a lot to do with offseason training. The preparation the Patriots have put in each summer to ready themselves for the winter hasn't been quite the same since the virus.

Like the rest of the schools in the state, Clarkson/Leigh couldn't convene until June 1 and even then, was limited to working out in the weight room.