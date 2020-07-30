Clarkson/Leigh makes most of shortened summer

Clarkson/Leigh girls basketball is on the fringe of building itself into a perennial powerhouse
After struggling to put together a winning season, Matt Murren finally led the Patriots to a 14-10 mark in his fifth year at the helm (2018). Since then things have only been on the up and up.
The Patriots made it to the district final in 2019 with a 21-4 record and last year won six games in a row down the stretch to make the state tournament for the first time since the two schools merged sports programs.
A magical run ended at the hands of No. 1 seed Oakland-Craig.
Success in taking the team from 7-16 in Murren's first year to state this past March had a lot to do with offseason training. The preparation the Patriots have put in each summer to ready themselves for the winter hasn't been quite the same since the virus.
Like the rest of the schools in the state, Clarkson/Leigh couldn't convene until June 1 and even then, was limited to working out in the weight room.
The Patriots finally got back on the court on June 18 for shooting and individual workouts.
The summer wasn't typical, but Murren tried to make the best of a bad situation.
"The open gyms and skill workouts have been nice for the girls to get back in the gym and back to some normalcy," he said. "We’ve had a really good summer so far considering the circumstances."
The Patriots also had a taste of live action on July 13 and 21, playing in two round-robin tournaments.
July 13 was the first time Clarkson/Leigh had played full-court basketball all summer. From Murren's eyes, it was a successful outing.
"I was very pleased with our performance in our camp," he said. "We really did some great things offensively and were able to put up some points. That was the first time we had gone full court all summer. so I was impressed with our performance."
Last season the Patriots averaged almost 48 points a game and shot 37 percent from the floor. They also had four games where they scored over 60 points, including a season high 72 against Shelby-Rising City.
During the summer camps, Clarkson/Leigh's main focus is getting as much court time as possible.
Murren isn't so much looking ahead to winning or losing as he is coming together as a team. It also provides an opportunity for players to figure out their role on the team and where they fit in best.
This summer has posed some difficult hurdles to clear for all teams.
Murren said the hardest challenge for Clarkson/Leigh this summer was making sure his group continued to follow all the guidelines while still giving his players the best opportunity to improve. This is especially important this summer after losing four seniors.
However, the Patriots have several key contributors back and ready to step into more prominent roles.
Leading scorer Kennedy Settje returns for her junior year after averaging nearly 10 points a game, and senior Cassidy Hoffman added just over nine. Clarkson/Leigh returns 70 percent of its offense in total.
Hoffman was also the leading rebounder - grabbing seven boards a game.
The Patriots will have to find a replacement for Ashlynn Novotny who led the squad in assists with nearly six a game. The Patriots only averaged 12 assists a game as a team.
The first basketball games start on Dec. 3 this year.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
