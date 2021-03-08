Cody Rice Repeats as State Champion

For the second straight year, Schuyler Central High School senior Cody Rice was crowned as the Class B powerlifting champion after taking the title at Peru State on Saturday.
It was the second title won by Rice on the Peru State campus in the last three weeks. He was also crowned as a champion at the Peru Powerlifting Meet on Feb. 13.
According to SCHS powerlifting coach Aaron Thumann, Rice competed in a higher weight class this year with a group of outstanding talented lifters.
“This was a tough challenge for Cody, but if you know him, that is exactly how he likes it,” Thumann said.
Rice began the day with a 500-pound lift in the squats. That weight was a personal record for him. Heading to the bench press, Rice was tied for second place. He once again met the challenge, lifting his personal record of 290 pounds. He then narrowly missed 305 pounds on his final lift in the event.
With his 290-pound lift in the bench press, Rice took a commanding 40-pound lead while surpassing the previously top-ranked lifter.
The final lift of the competition was the deadlift. Rice put up an impressive 500 pounds on his first attempt and took a 20-pound lead. But Rice was not finished. He lifted 530 pounds on his second attempt in easy fashion.
Rice was tied for first place in the overall standings heading into his final lift of the day. Rice’s competitor attempted a lift of 520 pounds in an effort to take the lead, but he was unable to successfully complete rep.
“Cody was going for a huge lift of 560 pounds on his final attempt,” Thumann said. “He wanted to leave no doubt and that’s exactly what he did. He did an outstanding job pulling that weight, looked strong in doing so, beat his own personal record by 60 pounds and won his second state championship. It was an incredible job.”
The 560-pound deadlift accomplishment also ended up as a state record for Rice.
“Cody has worked so incredibly hard,” Thumann said. “He is so strong mentally that he thrives when adversity is standing right in front of him. He is an awesome powerlifter, but he is an even better person, and has outstanding character. It’s because of all those things and, that person that Cody is, that he is a back-to-back Class B powerlifting state champion.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.