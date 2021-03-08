Cody Rice Repeats as State Champion

For the second straight year, Schuyler Central High School senior Cody Rice was crowned as the Class B powerlifting champion after taking the title at Peru State on Saturday.

It was the second title won by Rice on the Peru State campus in the last three weeks. He was also crowned as a champion at the Peru Powerlifting Meet on Feb. 13.

According to SCHS powerlifting coach Aaron Thumann, Rice competed in a higher weight class this year with a group of outstanding talented lifters.

“This was a tough challenge for Cody, but if you know him, that is exactly how he likes it,” Thumann said.

Rice began the day with a 500-pound lift in the squats. That weight was a personal record for him. Heading to the bench press, Rice was tied for second place. He once again met the challenge, lifting his personal record of 290 pounds. He then narrowly missed 305 pounds on his final lift in the event.

With his 290-pound lift in the bench press, Rice took a commanding 40-pound lead while surpassing the previously top-ranked lifter.