Colfax County has second-highest COVID rate in Nebraska

One of every 15 Colfax County residents has tested positive for COVID-19, which is the second-highest per-capita COVID rate in Nebraska and higher than New York City’s per-capita rate.
That’s according to New York Times data. Recently, East-Central’s District Health Department announced the fifth coronavirus death in the county, and this week they raised the risk level in Colfax County slightly.
“Over the past few months, we have seen a high per capita COVID rate in Colfax County as a result of the surge that we experienced in the health district in late April and early May,” Chuck Sepers, chief public health officer at ECHDH, said via email. “Production accounts for 30% of the workers in the county. This sector was hit particularly hard at that time.”
East-Central's district encompasses Colfax, Boone, Platte and Nance counties.
Colfax County has around 10,709 residents, and as of Sept. 4, 731 have tested positive. This past week there were 13 new cases in the county, according to ECDHD’s Sept. 4 situation update. Reportedly, 707 have recovered.
“We’ve done a pretty good job of flattening the curve out. We just need to keep doing it,” County Deputy Emergency Manager Michelle Evert said. “They need to still be doing social distancing. They still need to be -- if you can’t social distance, you need to wear a mask. Watch for the signs and symptoms and get online and register for TestNebraska and get tested.”
She said residents should also wash their hands.
Anyone can register online and get tested even if they don’t have symptoms, she added. The TestNebraska website is testnebraska.com.
The average turnaround for TestNebraska results is 62.4 hours, according to the ECDHD’s Sept. 4 situation update.
In Colfax County last week, 12.2% of the people tested were positive for COVID-19. Colfax County’s overall positivity rate is 36%.
Part of the reason Colfax County’s test-positivity rate is so high is due to a limited number of tests, Evert said.
“So, if we’re not doing a lot of tests or Colfax County residents are not getting tested, then that affects our positivity rate,” Evert said.
The New York Times data shows new cases are increasing in Nebraska.
“The pattern of COVID transmission continues to be known sources of person-to-person contact within the health district, so social distancing and masking are crucial to limiting the spread of cases,” Sepers wrote.
Sepers wrote in the email that East-Central recommends taking the following actions:
- Washing your hands often, using soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, even inside your home.
- Staying at least 6 feet from other people.
- Covering your nose and mouth with a cloth face cover when around others (masking).
- Covering coughs and sneezes using a tissue or the inside of your elbow.
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.
"Just, you know, be safe," Evert said. "We just have to continue with the social distancing and the washing your hands and wearing a mask ... if you think you've been around someone, start to self-monitor. If you get a fever, then call your doctor."
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
