Colfax County has second-highest COVID rate in Nebraska

One of every 15 Colfax County residents has tested positive for COVID-19, which is the second-highest per-capita COVID rate in Nebraska and higher than New York City’s per-capita rate.

That’s according to New York Times data. Recently, East-Central’s District Health Department announced the fifth coronavirus death in the county, and this week they raised the risk level in Colfax County slightly.

“Over the past few months, we have seen a high per capita COVID rate in Colfax County as a result of the surge that we experienced in the health district in late April and early May,” Chuck Sepers, chief public health officer at ECHDH, said via email. “Production accounts for 30% of the workers in the county. This sector was hit particularly hard at that time.”

East-Central's district encompasses Colfax, Boone, Platte and Nance counties.

Colfax County has around 10,709 residents, and as of Sept. 4, 731 have tested positive. This past week there were 13 new cases in the county, according to ECDHD’s Sept. 4 situation update. Reportedly, 707 have recovered.